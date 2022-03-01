At 32,000 feet, travelers leaving Russia discover flight would be ‘to nowhere’

Aeroflot’s Boeing 777-300ER – Image: Fedor Leukhin / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





Passengers on a Russian Aeroflot flight ended up facing an 8-hour flight “to nowhere”, as their trip had to end up back at the origin as a result of the aftermath of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Boeing 777-300ER registered under registration VP-BHA departed Moscow, the capital of Russia, in mid-afternoon on Sunday, February 27, at 15:55 (12:55 UTC) local, for flight SU-124, which travels the route to New York, United States, three times a week.

However, although the Americans have not yet blocked their airspace from Russian commercial planes as some European countries have done, Canada has already joined the indirect fight against Russia.

As announced by Omar Alghebra, Minister of Transport, and Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, issued Sunday afternoon, “The Government of Canada is banning the operation of Russian-owned, chartered or operated aircraft in Canadian airspace, including in airspace above Canadian territorial waters. This airspace closure is effective immediately and will remain in effect until further notice.





The measure with immediate effectiveness took the pilots of Aeroflot’s Boeing 777 by surprise in the middle of their journey, at 32,000 feet (9,750 meters) altitude, after about 4 hours since takeoff.

As the shortest route between Russia and the United States passes over Canada, and at that time the flight was still over the ocean, approaching Greenland, the crew decided that it would be more appropriate to return to Moscow.

Turning around at 19:58 (16:55 UTC), the Boeing took the opposite direction and traveled the 4 hours of the way again, landing at Sheremetyevo Airport at 23:52 (20:52 UTC), about 8 hours after departure.

The moment the flight started the return – Image: FlightRadar24

The Boeing 777-300ER is likely to have the range to fly from Moscow to New York via a route longer than this shorter route through Canadian airspace. However, to do so, it is necessary that the flight has already been planned in this way, with more fuel, so it is not always possible for pilots to simply choose in the middle of the trip to make a change in the route.

Despite the feasibility of a longer alternative route, however, the upcoming SU-124 flight, due to take place on Tuesday, March 1, is already listed as cancelled. Perhaps the reason is because Aeroflot is waiting for possible additional blockages from other countries before deciding whether it is worth leaving with its upcoming services that cross European and American countries.



