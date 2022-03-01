Automakers halt operations and production in Russia

Foreign automakers operating in Russia have suspended their commercial and industrial operations in the Slavic country, which is continuing a war campaign against neighboring Ukraine.

Responding to sanctions imposed by the European Union, the US, Japan and other nations, companies in the automotive sector have paralyzed activities on Russian soil.

The shipment of vehicles to the country was also suspended and in the case of Volvo Cars, immediately after the announcement that there will be political and military retaliation against Sweden if it joins NATO.

The Nordic automaker said: “Volvo Cars will not deliver any cars to the Russian market until further notice.”

Daimler Trucks, the new company that emerged from the split with Mercedes-Benz, also suspended business with the Russians, including technical cooperation with the local automaker Kamaz.

There is talk behind the scenes that Daimler Trucks is trying to get rid of its 15% stake in Kamaz, according to the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

Its competitor, Volvo AB, also suspended activities, including production in the country.

Volkswagen said a few days ago that it would suspend production in Russia because of a Ukrainian parts supplier, crippled by the Russian invasion.

Russian news agency RIA Novosti confirmed that VW is not producing in the country, however, the automaker has not commented on the matter.

It is said that the delivery of cars to dealerships is suspended across Russia.

GM and Ford also did not comment on their operations, with the former acting as an importer and the latter as a producer.

Ford has 50% assets in three factories with Sollers in Russia – not one, as we said before – and it is unknown if production will continue.

Other carmakers, such as Renault, have also suspended commercial and industrial activities in Russia, but in the case of the French company, it is not known whether this involves the production of Lada cars.

Although the outages take place on Russian soil, an alleged automotive target has been reached in Japan.

Toyota has halted production at a factory because of a plastic parts supplier hit by a cyber-attack, shortly after Japan condemned the invasion and took a stand with the US and EU.

These factories can be nationalized by the Moscow government.

