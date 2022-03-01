Away from Chelsea, Abramovich ‘is trying to help’ in peaceful Russian-Ukraine exit, says spokesperson

Roman Abramovich, now sidelined at Chelsea, is trying to help with Russia-Ukraine peace talks, according to his spokesman

According to his spokesman, the owner of the Chelsea, Roman Abramovichis “trying to help” in the search for peace between Russia and Ukraine, countries that clashed last week.

the russian billionaire announced last Saturday (26) that he has stepped away from his duties at the London team, passing command of the team to the club’s charitable foundation..

Now, according to his staff, the tycoon is trying to assist in conversations to find peace between nations. Abramovich would be acting as a “mediator” between the parties.

“I can confirm that Roman Abramovich received contacts from Ukraine to help find a peaceful solution, and he has been trying to help ever since,” the spokesman said.

“Considering the seriousness of the issues, we ask for everyone’s understanding as to why we have not commented on the situation or Abramovich’s involvement in it.”

Roman Abramovich during a game between Chelsea and Arsenal in 2014 EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Also according to the official, the request for help to the mega-businessman was made by Ukrainian film producer Alexander Rodnyansky.

Roman Abramovich’s employee, however, did not give further details about the boss’s actions.

It is worth noting that the recent decisions by Abramovich, who has strong links with the leader of the Russian Government, Vladimir Putin, come days after a member of the British Parliament demanded that the tycoon give up control of Chelsea, after Russia started a military operation. in Ukraine.

It is also worth mentioning that, despite the Russian billionaire having left the command of the Blueshe remains the owner of the London team unless he sells the club.