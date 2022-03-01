Belarus renounces ‘non-nuclear’ status after referendum that approved new constitution | World

After a referendum held this Sunday (28) in Belarus, the country approved a new constitution that eliminates its “non-nuclear” status. According to the Central Election Commission, quoted by Russian news agencies, the population that participated in the vote said in favor of allowing Minsk to harbor nuclear weapons and Russian military forces permanently.

The constitutional referendum also includes a reform package that extends the tenure of leader Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994. The constitutional amendments also guarantee immunity to former Belarusian leaders for crimes committed during their tenure.

According to Russian agencies, just over 65% of participants voted in favor of the new Basic Law in the former Soviet republic, neighboring both Ukraine and Russia and where talks between the two countries are due to take place on Monday.

About 10% of the participants were against the changes. To be implemented, they would need at least 50% approval, with a turnout of half of the electorate – voter turnout would have been 78.63% this Sunday.

Russia and Ukraine begin ceasefire talks in Belarus

Under the new constitution, nuclear weapons could be stationed on Belarusian soil for the first time since the country relinquished the warheads it inherited after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. At the time, the weapons were transferred to Russia, according to with the Nuclear Threat Initiative think tank.

Speaking at a polling station on Sunday, Lukashenko said he could ask Russia to return nuclear weapons to Belarus. “If you (Western countries) transfer nuclear weapons to Poland or Lithuania, to our borders, I will tell Putin to return the nuclear weapons I gave him without any conditions,” he said.

The decision makes clear Lukashenko’s support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He allowed Russian troops to invade Ukraine from the north after Putin’s offensive began.

Lukashenko asked Moscow for support after the Belarus protests in 2020 to secure loans that would cushion Western sanctions on Minsk.

Western countries have already declared that they should not recognize the results of the referendum, which takes place against the backdrop of a broad crackdown on opponents of the Minsk government. According to human rights activists, there have been more than 1,000 politically motivated arrests in Belarus as of Sunday, as the referendum sparked anti-war protests in several cities across the country.