Billionaire Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellite Internet Terminals Arrive in Ukraine – News

A shipment of terminals for Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service arrived in Ukraine on Monday, according to the Ukrainian ministry that ordered the devices from the US billionaire before the Russian invasion.

The Starlink satellite network could provide an internet connection in areas hit by attacks by the Russian army that invaded Ukraine last Thursday.





“Starlink has arrived. Thank you Elon Musk,” tweeted Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, responsible for the digital sector, with a photo of a truck transporting the terminals.

“You’re welcome,” replied the SpaceX founder on the same social network. On Saturday, Mykhailo Fedorov wrote to Elon Musk on Twitter: “While you try to colonize Mars, Russia tries to occupy Ukraine!”





Ukraine has been the target of Russian cyberattacks, according to the country’s computer security agency, raising fears about telecom networks.

SpaceX, on the other hand, on Friday launched the second group of about fifty Starlink satellites intended to provide an internet connection to customers around the world without the need for terrestrial infrastructure.



