Bitcoin Breaks $40K As Market Digests Sanctions; Bank of America rules out “crypto winter” – Cryptocurrencies

After about 10 days, Bitcoin (BTC) returned to trading above $40,000 in the early afternoon of Monday (28). At 1:42 pm, the cryptocurrency was up 5.53% at $41,238.

The jump came shortly after markets opened in the US, with investors positively digesting the effect of sanctions imposed on Russia. “The move to isolate and paralyze Russia’s economy appears to have a positive market reaction at the moment,” said Lennard Neo, an analyst at Stack Funds.

Bitcoin buyers seem to ignore the increasing likelihood of stagflation, a scenario that combines high inflation with low economic growth.

Data provided by blockchain analytics firm Glassnode shows that the seven-day average of the number of coins held on centralized exchanges hovers near the lows of recent years, in a sign of solid bullish price sentiment.

Investors normally move their coins to exchanges when they intend to liquidate their holdings, and perform the reverse movement when they have no interest in unwinding positions.

Data from cryptocurrency derivatives firm Skew also points out that demand for Bitcoin put options has weakened despite the escalation of the crisis over the weekend. The difference between call and put options is 12%, compared to 18% on Thursday (24), which is considered indicative of optimism.

The cryptocurrency community does not seem worried about the prospect of central banks resorting to faster interest rate hikes to avoid stagflation. According to CNBC analyst James Pethokoukis, strategists at Goldman Sachs are now forecasting four additional rate hikes in 2023, in addition to seven rate hikes this year.

In a note, Bank of America states that the monetary tightening carried out by the Federal Reserve, coupled with macroeconomic problems, will likely limit the rise of cryptocurrencies in the next six months, but not enough to result in a “crypto winter”.

According to analysts at the American bank, an analysis of cryptocurrency flows between personal and exchange wallets shows a “lack of directional conviction” in the market, but the level of user adoption and growth in development activity in the sector should prevent a more complex scenario. pessimistic.

In the short term, investors seem to buy time in the current macroeconomic environment, analysts at the bank said. One of the clues is in the inflow of stablecoins on cryptocurrency exchanges, which has significantly slowed down for the second week in a row – stablecoins are, in general, deposited on exchanges for the purpose of purchasing other cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

Related