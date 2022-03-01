Bitcoin rises to $41,000 and becomes bigger than the Russian ruble

After rising to a price of over $41,000 on Monday, Bitcoin’s market capitalization has surpassed that of the Russian ruble.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the market cap of Bitcoin ( BTC ) rose to around $780 billion on Monday, amid the price rising to $41,391, up 5.7% in the last 24 hours.

The market capitalization of BTC exceeds the money supply of the Russian ruble, which according to the Central Bank of Russia was from 65.3 trillion rubles as of February 1 – about $629 billion at press time.

Russian ruble banknotes. Source: pexels

The turning point probably occurred when the Russian ruble is experiencing inflation amid sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies in response to the country’s military invasion of Ukraine.

to Reuters informed that the central bank raised its key interest rate from 9.5% to 20% on Monday, and the European Commission announced plans to remove Russian banks of the SWIFT payment system.

In contrast, many residents of Russia and Ukraine appear to have boosted trading activity on the exchanges, possibly due to concerns about the stability of their countries’ respective fiat currency and using cryptocurrencies as a means of soliciting donations for pro-Ukraine causes.

Cointelegraph reported on February 24 – the same day that Russian forces launched their attack – Ukraine-based exchange Kuna, had around US$4.4 million in total trading volume of all tokens within 24 hours.

The most recent flippening came more than a year after the price of BTC surged to an all-time high of $48,200 following news that the Tesla had purchased a total of $1.5 billion on the crypto asset. Bitcoin’s market cap soared to $871 billion, surpassing that of the Russian ruble then about $791 billion.

