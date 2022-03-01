Bolsonaro insists on neutrality speech in the face of Russian attack on Ukraine | National Journal

In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro insists on a speech of neutrality in the face of the Russian attack on Ukraine. In response, Ukraine’s representative said he was misinformed.

The charges from Ukraine refer to statements made on Sunday (27) by President Jair Bolsonaro in Guarujá, where carnival is spent.

“As I understand it, we are not going to take sides. Let’s take neutrality and help as much as possible in search of a solution,” Bolsonaro said at the time.

In the same interview, when asked about the massacre in Ukraine, Bolsonaro tried to soften the situation.

“You are exaggerating the word massacre. There is no interest, I understand, on the part of a head of state, such as Russia, to carry out a massacre anywhere. He is working there in two regions of southern Ukraine, which in referendum more than 90% of the population wanted, wants to become independent and wants to get closer to Russia. This is what is happening. War equipment is for killing. We know that, “said Jair Bolsonaro.

Asked if he condemns Putin’s actions, the president replied: “I will wait for the report, as will the draft resolution, to issue my opinion”, he responded.

In an interview this Monday afternoon (28), the charge d’affaires of the Ukrainian embassy in Brazil, Anatoliy Tkach, reacted. He said the president advocates neutrality because he is misinformed.

“The president of Brazil is poorly informed. Perhaps it would be interesting for him to talk to the Ukrainian president to see another position and have a more objective view. At this moment, we are in a very delicate moment when we are deciding the future not only of Ukraine, but also of Europe and the world. At this point, it is not about supporting Ukraine, it is about supporting democratic values, international law, including fundamentals such as non-violation of borders, respect for international sovereignty, state sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said Anatoliy Tkach.

Regarding Bolsonaro saying that it is an exaggeration to speak of a massacre, the Ukrainian diplomat replied: “Perhaps we have to present more data on civilian losses. Possibly, I will ask our officials to release more videos of the losses in the Ukraine“.

Russia vetoes resolution condemning UN Security Council invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine and Russia meet for the first time to negotiate peace; new meeting is scheduled

O National Journal found that even after learning of these statements by the Ukrainian representative, President Bolsonaro told interlocutors that he maintains the intention not to condemn Russia.

While in Brazil President Bolsonaro insists on saying that the country is neutral and does not condemn Russia’s actions, in the Security Council last week Brazil voted in favor of the resolution that intended to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And in this Monday’s speech (28) at the UN General Assembly, Brazil admitted that the current level of tension puts humanity at risk.

The Minister of International Relations, Carlos França, sought to give a diplomatic explanation in an exclusive interview with reporter Nilson Klava, from GloboNews.