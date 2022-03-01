Bolsonaro is “misinformed” about war, says Ukraine official in Brazil

posted on 02/28/2022 18:41



(credit: Embassy of Ukraine in Brazil)

In a press conference held this Monday (28/2), at the Ukrainian Embassy, ​​in Brasilia, the Chargé d’Affaires of Ukraine in Brazil, Anatoliy Tkach, vehemently demanded that the country maintain its official position at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly. ). In response to statements by Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in a press conference on Sunday (27/2), the official said that the president may be “misinformed”.

Bolsonaro has been adopting a neutral stance on the confrontation in Eastern Europe. According to the president, breaking with Russia could lead to hunger and misery, “and we don’t want to bring more suffering”, so he would not “take sides” and would help “search for solutions”.

Anatoliy Tkach informed that the presidents of Brazil and Ukraine have not yet talked about the conflict caused by Russia, and, perhaps, that is why Bolsonaro is “misinformed”. “I think the president of Brazil is misinformed. Perhaps it would be interesting for him to talk to the Ukrainian president to take another position and have a more objective view. At this moment we are in is very delicate. We are deciding the future of Europe and the world,” he commented.

The Ukrainian official explained that “at this moment it is not about support for Ukraine, it is about support for democratic values, international law, including fundamentals such as not devastating borders, respect for international sovereignty and territorial integrity”. When asked about his feelings in relation to the Brazilian president’s words, he preferred not to commit. “I cannot comment on the president’s words. I hope to count on Brazil’s official position at the UN”, he declared.

In addition, Tkach stated that Ukraine made an official request for humanitarian aid today to Itamaraty. Among the items is from food to first aid items, clothing, mainly thermal. They have not yet received a response from the agency.

The official informed that the current data, brought by the Ministry of Health of the country, counts 2,040 civilians injured, among them 45 children, 352 people dead, among them 16 children. Yesterday (27) 120,000 people crossed the Ukrainian border. “The worst thing about this situation is that minors are crossing the border without the company of adults, often without parental protection or a power of attorney, which will cause their problems for documents”, he explained.



