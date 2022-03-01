Bolsonaro justifies talks about Putin: ‘I didn’t say it was over the phone’

Bolsonaro in an interview with the program Pingo nos Is, from Jovem Pan (photo: Reproduction/Youtube) President Jair Bolsonaro returned to address Brazil’s position on the war between Russia and Ukraine, this time, in a tone of justification, during an interview with Programa Pingo nos Is, on Rdio Jovem Pan, this Monday (28/2) .

Bolsonaro criticized the media coverage of his statements during the press conference on Sunday (27/2), especially the part in which the chief executive claimed to have talked for two hours with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I said ‘just now’. I didn’t say the word phone. ‘I just talked to President Putin’, I dealt with fertilizer, etc., etc. A conversation that lasted for about two hours. No one spoke ‘by phone’”, he justified.

When asked by a reporter, at the press conference, about the content of the conversation he had had with Putin for two hours, Bolsonaro limited himself to saying that he could not reveal it.

He did not mention, for example, the topic of fertilizer, much less that the call had taken place on January 16, as he exemplified in the argument given to the Jovem Pan program.

During the interview, Bolsonaro also changed his tone and said that he “regrets what is happening in Ukraine, he regrets the invasion”. The Chief Executive also informed that Brazil will receive Ukrainian refugees “through the humanitarian visa”.