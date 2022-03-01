Bolsonaro says Brazil will allow entry of Ukrainians through humanitarian visa

(Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday he will allow Ukrainians to enter Brazil on humanitarian visas.

“I just talked to Carlos França… we are going to open up the possibility for Ukrainians to come to Brazil on a humanitarian visa, which is easier to come here,” Bolsonaro said in an interview with Jovem Pan’s Os Pingos nos Is, referring to to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Brazil has already adopted similar measures in other cases, such as Haitian immigrants and Syrian refugees and, more recently, Afghans.

In the interview, Bolsonaro again defended Brazil’s neutrality amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine and claimed economic issues. According to the president, Brazil is a country that has “some limitations” and needs to “continue in the policy of getting closer to everyone”.

“We are working with our ambassador so that Brazil is not one of the few affected in this matter. Our agribusiness, the engine of our economy, how are we? How is our food security? Because without the fertilizers, we lose productivity, and obviously there will be less and less production,” he said.

Russia is one of the largest fertilizer producers in the world, a product that is currently facing an international shortage. On his trip two weeks ago, the attempt to guarantee a supply to Brazil was one of the main topics of conversations with the Russian government.

“We don’t want to be shipwrecked on the agribusiness issue and we intend to peacefully resolve the other side. You have to study what happened to both countries in the past. I’m not going to take a guess on this issue,” he said.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Text by Peter Frontini and Lisandra Paraguassu)

