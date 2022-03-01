Bolsonaro says Brazil will receive Ukrainians fleeing war | Ukraine and Russia

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Monday (28) that Brazil will grant humanitarian visas to receive Ukrainians who leave the country due to the war motivated by the invasion of the country by Russia.

According to him, until this Tuesday, a joint ordinance will be published by the Ministries of Justice and Foreign Affairs that will allow to welcome Ukrainians fleeing the war.

“We are going to open up the possibility for Ukrainians to come to Brazil through the humanitarian visa, which is the easiest way to come here,” declared the president in a live interview with Jovem Pan radio. “We are willing to receive Ukrainians,” he said. .

According to information from the United Nations (UN), 422,000 people have left Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion, five days ago. In the radio interview, Bolsonaro did not say the number of Ukrainians he will admit to receiving.

Bolsonaro has not yet said whether he is against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, although Brazil’s ambassador to the UN, Ronaldo Costa Filho, voted in favor of the resolution condemning Russia for the conflict.

This Sunday (27), in an interview in Guarujá, where the carnival holiday is spent, the president said that Brazil will adopt a “neutral” position in relation to the conflict (video below).

War in Ukraine: Bolsonaro defended that Brazil have a neutral stance

The statement was commented on this Monday by the charge d’affaires of the Ukrainian embassy in Brazil, Anatoliy Tkach, for whom Jair Bolsonaro “is misinformed”.

In an interview with GloboNews, Foreign Minister Carlos França said that when Bolsonaro spoke of “neutrality”, he meant “impartiality”. “It’s not in the sense of indifference. Brazil’s position is a balanced one,” stated França.

Diplomat Tkach said that “it would be interesting” Bolsonaro to talk to the Ukrainian president “to see another position and have a more objective view”.

In the radio interview, Jair Bolsonaro said he has nothing to talk about with Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine.

“We have to have balance. Let’s settle the matter, it won’t be on the sly. After all, you’re dealing with one of the biggest nuclear war powers on one side. On the other side, there’s Ukraine, which decided to give up its weapons in the past. Some want me to talk to Zelensky, the president of Ukraine. I don’t have anything to talk to him about at the moment”, he declared.