Bolsonaro says he “has nothing to talk about” with Ukraine’s president

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated, during a radio interview Young pan, this Monday (28/2), who has nothing to talk about with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The statement came after the head of Ukraine in Brazil, Anatoliy Tkach, said that the Brazilian chief executive is “misinformed” about the war and suggested that Bolsonaro dialogue with the Ukrainian president.

Tkach informed, during a press conference held on Monday, that the presidents of Brazil and Ukraine have not yet talked about the conflict started by Russia. “I think the president of Brazil is misinformed. Perhaps it would be interesting for him to talk to the Ukrainian president to take another position and have a more objective view. At this moment we are in is very delicate. We are deciding the future of Europe and the world”, said the Ukrainian official, who also guaranteed that a position at this moment is about “support for democratic values”.

In response, Bolsonaro assured that he does not intend to dialogue with Volodymyr. “Some want me to talk to Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, I don’t have anything to talk with him at the moment. I am sorry, if it is up to me, we will not have war in the world,” he emphasized.

On top of the wall

Bolsonaro has been adopting a neutral stance on the confrontation in Eastern Europe. According to the president, breaking with Russia could lead to hunger and misery, “and we don’t want to bring more suffering”, so he would not “take sides” and would help “search for solutions”.

“As I understand it, we are not going to take sides. We will continue for neutrality, and help as much as possible, in the search for solutions. I’ll wait for the report to see how my position goes. This [uma posição mais crítica] could bring serious damage to agriculture in Brazil,” Bolsonaro said during a press conference held in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, on Sunday (27/2).

Days before Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced the start of military operations in Ukraine, Bolsonaro paid a visit to Russia and said he was in solidarity with Putin. In addition, the Brazilian president disapproved of the sanctions that Russia has been suffering.

Among the controversial statements that Bolsonaro has made since the beginning of the conflict is that he defended Putin’s right to occupy the separatist regions in Ukraine. The president also guaranteed that it is an ‘exaggeration to speak of a massacre’. “I understand that there is no interest on the part of the Russian leader to carry out a massacre. He is working in two regions of southern Ukraine that, in a referendum, more than 90% of the population wanted to become independent, approaching Russia. decision of mine can bring serious harm to Brazil”, he reiterated.