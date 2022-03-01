Boris Casoy detonates Bolsonaro’s ‘neutrality’

Presenter Boris Casoy criticized Brazil’s neutrality in the war between Russia and Ukraine, which was defended by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), on the grounds that the country has trade relations with both nations in confrontation.

During a speech on CNN Brasil’s “Freedom of Opinion”, Casoy echoed Bolsonaro’s statement that Brazil will not take sides on either side, as it is preferable to maintain “neutrality”, given that “everyone has to lose with the war”.

For the commentator, the strategy adopted by the Brazilian president is a “cowardly position”, which differs from the one previously defended by the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the UN Security Council (United Nations), last Friday (25 ), when he adopted a pro-Ukraine stance, defending a “quick and forceful” response against Moscow, because “a line has been crossed and this Council cannot remain silent”.

On CNN, Casoy pointed out that “President Bolsonaro has put a different position than what Brazil had put in the UN Security Council”.

“See what the ambassador [Ronaldo] Costa Filho said [na ocasião]: ‘The Security Council must react quickly, with the use of force, against the territorial integrity of a Member State, a line has been crossed and this Council cannot remain silent’. I mean, this is a clear condemnation [da guerra]. Now the president comes and talks about neutrality. Brazil is a huge country and cannot adopt such neutrality when one state invades another, a unilateral decision to make war without provocation or reasons… These are reasons for a future that [Vladimir] Putin assumes it could happen with Ukraine’s NATO integration,” the commentator said.

According to Boris Casoy, Jair Bolsonaro “sometimes talks and then thinks” and stressed that, although the national chief executive fears being punished by Russia if he imposes sanctions on Moscow or maintains a pro-Ukraine stance, the president needs to remember that trade relations they are not unilateral, that is, in the same way that Brazil needs agricultural inputs supplied by Russia, they also need buyers.

“Brazil fears that Russia, one of our main suppliers of agricultural inputs, fertilizers, will reduce, cut in some way, punish Brazil for a pro-Ukraine position. So what? Is this punishment feasible? Is it possible? President Bolsonaro that Russia also needs to sell. So Brazil, unfortunately, adopted a neutral position, which I call a cowardly position, in a very serious conflict, which dictates a rule of behavior for the future, when Brazil should strongly condemn Russia for the war it is developing against a militarily very weak country,” he added.

Although President Jair Bolsonaro has defended a stance of neutrality by Brazil in the war between Russia and Ukraine, yesterday the country, represented by Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho, during the UN General Assembly, once again condemned the invasion of Ukrainian territory by the Vladimir Putin’s forces, at the same time that he was against sending weapons to the European country, due to the risk of an escalation in the conflict.

According to the columnist UOLJamil Chad, today ambassadors, ministers and diplomats from several countries promoted a boycott at the UN against the Russian government, when the chancellor of that country, Sergey Lavrov, took the floor to address the UN Human Rights Council, but Brazil took a contrary stance and did not support the boycott.

Conflicts between Russia and Ukraine tend to escalate further and Vladimir Putin prepares a more destructive assault after making a series of mistakes since the beginning of the war.