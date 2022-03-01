Brazil begins to feel the effects of sanctions imposed on Russia

posted on 01/03/2022 06:00



(credit: Belarus Embassy/Disclosure)

As a first-time ally of Russia, Belarus has already been impacted by the sanctions imposed on the country by Vladimir Putin. And the effect is direct in Brazil. According to ambassador Sergey Lukashevich, his country was forced to suspend sales of fertilizers to Brazilian agribusiness because the flow was prohibited by Lithuania, which closed its borders. “Is this democracy?” he asks. Belarus accounts for 20% of all fertilizers consumed by Brazil. Without these products, the supply will decrease and the price will skyrocket — in the last years, they were 155% more expensive.

Lukashevich recalls that all eyes in the world are on his country, which yesterday hosted the first meeting between negotiators from Russia and Ukraine. There will be a second round of conversations. In his opinion, the war in Eastern Europe has a lot to do with the way in which the then Soviet Union dissolved. Important areas were donated to countries without the people who lived in them being heard. The result is constant ethnic conflict in these regions. The diplomat says that his country is ready to receive refugees from the war. Below are the main excerpts from the interview with the Correio.

How do you see the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine that are underway in Belarus? What results do you expect?

Many people are now looking towards the territory of Belarus, where the first step towards more serious solutions is being taken. Naturally, as Belarus’ ambassador to Brazil, I would like Brazilians to see my country as a tourist destination with forests and blue lakes and delicious local cuisine. We all look forward to peace agreements. This is not the first time that we have organized peace talks on Ukraine in Belarus. We have had negotiations on Donbas to a certain extent since 2014. The whole world knows about the Minsk agreements on Ukraine, and Minsk is the capital of Belarus.

What is your opinion about the war? Will it end soon?

The main reason behind the events, not only in Ukraine, but also in South Ossetia, Abkhazia, Georgia, Nagorno-Karabakh, is in history: 30 years ago, the Soviet Union collapsed. It was the decision of the leaders of the former Soviet republics to separate and continue to live separately. It turns out that countries have borders exactly where the Soviet Union had defined them. But some of the former Soviet republics were given territories they did not previously own. Soviet leaders assigned territories that previously belonged either to other republics or to other countries. Nobody looked at it at the time. Therefore, after the collapse of the USSR and the declaration of new and independent countries, many peoples began to live in nations where their residence could lead to an ethnic catastrophe. The Soviet Union “gave” them new territories, and when these countries left the Soviet Union, they took it all with them, without asking the people, who did not agree with it. We can agree that land can be a gift like property, but people cannot be a gift. Those times, thank God, are long gone. In 1991, when the USSR collapsed, not only was land given away, but people were also given away as slaves, regardless of the language they spoke. Therefore, it is remarkable when it is argued that the reason for the death of people in the aforementioned troubled regions of the USSR was to ignore the will of the people. You know, I am not a prophet, I would like to give you an answer as to when the military operations near the Belarus border will end, but it is impossible at this time. For our part, as a country, we have given the opportunity to start negotiations on this issue in Belarus. This is an important and concrete step on our part.

Is Belarus involved in the war?

We are not involved in war, military actions are taking place close to our borders. It is important that there are no Belarusian soldiers in Ukraine, no Belarusian military vehicles in the neighboring state, no Belarusian bullets flying at people.

Will the country be subject to sanctions like Russia?

It is increasingly surprising to look at countries that consider themselves models of democracy, teachers of all teachers. They think that they are the ones the whole world should take as an example in all matters. The contours of the Soviet Union are becoming more and more visible in these unions, as there were many good things in the USSR: free medicine and education, people without unemployment. The dictatorship of democracy is a phrase I did not invent, but it could not be more appropriate for the contemporary period of human development. How can democracy be promoted by undemocratic means? Obviously, the punishment is a sanction, in order to destroy countries that do not like it, in the event that military measures cannot be applied. Yes, you are right, Belarus has sanctions that have their direct impact on Brazil.

How is Brazil affected?

Belarusian potash, which represents 20% of the Brazilian market, is now impossible to deliver to Brazilian consumers, because “democratic” Lithuania, our northern neighbor with its 2.7 million inhabitants, has banned the transit of our potash to the Brazil, with its 214 million inhabitants, under the slogans of “democracy”. This is not an elegant way to deprive Brazil of fertilizers for soy, corn and coffee. Hunger increases in this country and diminishes the competitive advantage of Brazil’s agricultural products in world markets.

Does Belarus accept refugees?

Yes, we accept refugees. Not only are our own citizens urgently returning to Belarus, but also citizens of Ukraine who have seen fit to do so. On February 27, 2022 alone, around 70 Hasidic Jews entered Belarus from Ukraine and remained in Pinsk. There is a simplified regime for crossing the border between Ukraine and Belarus. Ukrainians do not need a visa to enter Belarus, nor do Brazilian citizens. The Brazilian side has not asked us for help with the evacuation of its citizens, although the distance from Kiev to the Belarusian border is about 200 kilometers.