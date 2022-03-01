Brazil reinforces its stance against the war in Ukraine in an extraordinary session at the UN | Ukraine and Russia

During a speech, Brazilian ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho called for diplomatic negotiations “in favor of peace” in the country invaded by Russian troops.

“We reiterate our call for an immediate ceasefire,” Costa Filho said during the session discussing the crisis in Eastern Europe (see video above).

“We are experiencing a rapid rise in tensions, which could put all of humanity at risk, but we still have time to stop that. We believe that the Security Council has not yet exhausted the instruments it has at its disposal to contribute to a negotiated and diplomatic solution, on the way to peace”, he added.

1 of 2 Brazilian Ambassador in an extraordinary session of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) this Monday (28), in New York. — Photo: Seth Wenig/AP Photo Brazilian ambassador at the extraordinary session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly this Monday (28), in New York. — Photo: Seth Wenig/AP Photo

At the meeting this Monday (28), the Brazilian ambassador reiterated the Brazilian vote given at the Security Council meeting on Friday (25), condemning the invasion of Russia. (see video below).

He said the international community must “do whatever it takes before it’s too late”. Costa Filho also said that there are no security reasons that justify the use of force by Russia.

“We are witnessing a succession of offenses that, if not contained, could lead to a greater confrontation. And everyone will suffer, not just those who are struggling. (…) The current situation in no way justifies the use of force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of any UN member state. It is against the most basic principles that we defend and that are in the UN letter”, declared the ambassador.

UN Security Council

At the meeting Friday (25) of the United Nations Security Council, Russia vetoed a Council resolution that would serve to condemn the invasion of Ukraine – and it was the only country (out of 15 members) to vote against, but your vote has veto power.

Brazil’s representative at the UN, Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho said that the Security Council should act urgently in the face of Russian aggression (see more in the video above).

During his vote, Costa Filho stated that there was no alternative but diplomacyto resolve the current crisis in Eastern Europe: “We renew our call for the total cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of troops and the immediate resumption of diplomatic dialogue”.

On Thursday (24), Vice President Hamilton Mourão said he did not agree with the invasion, but was disallowed by President Jair Bolsonaro during an internet broadcast. And, until the last update of this report, Bolsonaro had not made an official statement condemning Russia’s action.

Brazil calls for withdrawal of Russian troops

During the explanation of his vote on Friday (25), Costa Filho said that “the framing of the use of force against Ukraine as an act of aggression, a precedent rarely used in this Council, signals to the world the seriousness of the situation”.

And he reaffirmed that Brazil tried to maintain a position of balance: “We seek to maintain the space for dialogue, but still signaling that the use of force against the territorial integrity of a Member State is not acceptable in today’s world.”

He said Russia’s security concerns over the eastward advance of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) “do not give it the right to threaten the territorial integrity and sovereignty of another state.”

2 of 2 Russia vetoes resolution condemning invasion of Ukraine at UN Security Council — Photo: John Minchillo/AP Photo Russia vetoes resolution condemning invasion of Ukraine at UN Security Council (Photo: John Minchillo/AP Photo)

GloboNews commentator Eliane Cantanhêde assessed that the Brazilian vote was the result of strong international pressure for the country to take a more firm stance against the Russian invasion.

“There was an expectation, I would say a fear, that the Bolsonaro government would abstain in today’s vote, and that was not the case,” said Cantanhêde. “This was the result of a long process of discussion and international pressure.”

This Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, to address the crisis generated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In addition to him, Anatoliy Tkach, the head of the mission of the Ukrainian embassy in Brasília, had already been asking the Brazilian government to condemn more firmly the actions of President Vladimir Putin.

Also this Friday, representatives of the European Union, Germany, the United Kingdom and France met in Brasilia to try to pressure an incisive position on Brazil in this scenario.

In addition to pressure from diplomatic agents, the National Congress had also been trying to take a tougher government stance on the crisis in Ukraine.

Camarotti’s blog on g1 informed that the president of the Foreign Relations and National Defense Committee of the Chamber, Aécio Neves (PSDB-MG), pressured the government to take a position.

According to Camarotti, the deputy called Chancellor Carlos França and the Chief of Staff, Ciro Nogueira, warning that Brazil would need to take a firmer stance.

