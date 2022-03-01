Brazil Titans ADRs index falls again, on a volatile day in the markets with Russia-Ukraine; Vale is high highlight, BRF and airlines fall

Monday (28) is closed B3 due to Carnival, only reopening on Wednesday (28) from 1 pm (Brasilia time). However, investors follow the movement of Brazilian ADRs (shares of companies outside the United States traded in New York) amid the unfolding of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, with several events during the weekend and on this date.

After opening lower, with losses of 1.48% at the lowest of the day with investors monitoring geopolitical tension, the Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR, which brings together the most liquid securities of Brazilian companies traded on the New York Stock Exchange, started to oscillate between slight gains and losses in the early morning. The index followed Wall Street bourses, with the major indexes opening down about 1% but sharply softening losses.

However, around 2:30 pm (Brasília time), the Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR returned to have stronger losses, also following Wall Street, after rising 0.21% at the maximum of the day. At 2:45 pm, the index was down 0.76% to 18,809 points.

The highlights of the drop at the moment are for BRF (BRFS3), a company heavily impacted by the high prices of agricultural commodities, used as feed for raising chickens; assets were down around 5.20%. Airlines also have losses, such as Azul (AZUL4) and Gol (GOLL4) with a drop of around 4%, with high oil prices impacting costs for companies, in addition to the news of travel restrictions amid the troubled geopolitical scenario .

Meanwhile, Vale (VALE3) gained strength and went up more than 3% with the rise in ore. Benchmark iron ore futures in China and Singapore rose on Monday on concerns that a protracted armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine could reduce global supplies of the steel industry’s key ingredient.

The most traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended day trading up 2.7% at 705.50 yuan ($111.82) a tonne after to touch 712 yuan at the start of the session.

Petrobras’ assets (PETR3;PETR4) are down by more than 1% even with the rise in oil, which has returned to trading above US$ 100, as investors also monitor the pressure of high prices on the company policy.

The main US indexes, which opened more than 1% lower, with the exception of the Nasdaq, eased their losses in the early afternoon, but soon fell again, following the latest developments on Ukraine-Russia. The S&P500 reached zero losses and the Nasdaq had turned to the positive. However, during the afternoon, the Dow Jones was down 1.11%, the S&P500 was down 1.01%, while the Nasdaq turned to losses of 0.51%.

European stocks closed lower, amid fears of the impact of new sanctions on Russia on the supply of commodities to the continent.

“What is happening is unprecedented, so the only rational thing to say about equities is to expect volatility to continue until a resolution,” Raymond James strategist Tavis McCourt said in a note, according to CNBC.

UN and ceasefire negotiations on the radar

Investors’ eyes were on the meeting between the Ukrainian delegation, which went to the outskirts of the border with Belarus, with Russian authorities for negotiation. Ukraine’s armed forces continue to hold off Russian troops, defending and maintaining control of key cities and slowing Russia’s advance on Kiev.

“The next 24 hours will be crucial for Ukraine,” the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier in the day.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, told CNBC that the country would be ready to continue seeking a diplomatic solution, but not ready to surrender or capitulate.

Later, according to Russian state news agency TASS, citing a government source, talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials came to an end. Representatives will meet with their governments for consultations ahead of a second round of negotiations, Russian news agency RIA reported, citing Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian Presidency.

The Security Council of the United Nations approved the day before the convening of the extraordinary general assembly of the UN on the subject, in a meeting held this Monday. This is only the 11th time the meeting has been convened in 70 years of UN history. The voting score was the same as that of the Council’s debate last Friday (25), with 11 votes in favor, one against (Russia itself) and three abstentions (China, United Arab Emirates and India).

The fifth day of Russia’s attack on Ukraine was marked by fewer military strikes. According to Ukrainian officials, Russian troops are “slowing down the pace of the offensive” with troops remaining about 30 kilometers from the center of the capital Kiev.

But the Russians are calling for recognition of “their air supremacy” in Ukraine, something not done by the Ukrainians. In a second speech, Zelensky made two strong appeals. The first was political for the European Union. The president wants his country to have “immediate accession” to the bloc, which has been moving intensely to apply tough sanctions against Moscow and to make an unprecedented supply of weapons and military equipment to a country at war.

The weekend saw increased sanctions by several countries against Russia amid the advance of troops through Ukraine.

On Monday, the United States announced yet another round of sanctions, banning nationals from carrying out any transactions involving the Russian Central Bank, the National Wealth Fund and the Russian Ministry of Finance, in yet another step of the sanctions imposed on Russia. Moscow facing the invasion of Ukraine.

Economic sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies on Russia’s central bank and other key sources of wealth are likely to increase Russian inflation, hurt its purchasing power and reduce investment, U.S. officials said on Monday as the new measures were rolled out. announced.

Before that, the day before, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, had already announced a new sanctions package and confirmed that the 27 member states will close airspace to Russian planes. There are also punishments against the Russian media, the banks and the confirmation of the unprecedented shipment of weapons.

The US, European allies and Canada agreed on Saturday to remove major Russian banks from Swift, an international transfer system that connects banks across the globe.

“Some Russian banks being removed from Swift (exempt energy transactions) and the Russian central bank’s freezing of access to its foreign currency reserves held in the West clearly increases economic risk,” Dennis DeBusschere of 22V Research told CNBC. However, he believes Russia can still sell oil and there could be “gaps” in Russia’s frozen assets, which “may limit the disaster in markets for a few days”. Russia’s central bank on Monday more than doubled the country’s interest rate from 9.5% to 20%, with its currency, the ruble, hitting a record low against the dollar amid the string of new sanctions. and penalties imposed over the weekend. The rate hike, the central bank said, “is designed to offset the increased risk of ruble depreciation and inflation.” This follows the central bank’s order to halt offers from foreigners to sell Russian bonds in an effort to stem the market fallout. The ruble even dropped as low as 119.50 to the dollar, down 30% from Friday’s close. “Traders will be on the lookout for any signs of a resolution to the Russian crisis (peace negotiations or signs of a short-term victory for either side) or signs that tensions could be worsening, increasing the chance of a world war involving members of NATO,” he said. Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold Group. “As news spreads supporting any thesis, expect the stock market to remain volatile.” After the sanctions were imposed, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the West the “Empire of Lies” when discussing the economy with high-ranking officials. “(Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin) and I discussed this topic, naturally keeping in mind the sanctions that the so-called Western community – as I called it in my speech, the ’empire of lies’ – is now trying to implement against our country,” he said. Putin, according to a transcript of the meeting. (with Ansa Brasil and Reuters) Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related