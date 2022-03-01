Brazil Titans ADRs Index recovers and closes up 0.32%, with Vale between higher highs and low airlines

This Monday (28) when B3 was on behalf of Carnival, it was Brazilian ADRs (shares of companies outside the United States traded in New York) that followed the unfolding of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, with several events along the way. throughout the day. Today, the two opposing countries began rounds of negotiations for a possible ceasefire.

The Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR, which brings together the most liquid securities of Brazilian companies traded on the New York Stock Exchange, operated with strong volatility throughout the day, falling by 1.5% at the day’s low. However, at the end of the session, the index had zero losses and closed on positive territory, rising 0.32%, to 19.013 points.

Gol (GOLL4) led the day’s losses, dropping 3.26% and Azul’s ADR’s (AZUL4) were also among the biggest lows, falling 2.08%. The companies reflect the rise in oil prices, which strongly impacts airline costs, in addition to travel restrictions amid the troubled geopolitical scenario.

BRF (BRFS3) fell 3.06%, heavily impacted by the high prices of agricultural commodities, used as feed for raising chickens.

On the opposite end, Vale (VALE3) was the highlight, rising 3.64%. Benchmark iron ore futures in China and Singapore rose on Monday on concerns that a prolonged armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine could reduce global supplies of the raw material.

Brent oil was traded at around US$ 101.10 and, although it is a price reference for Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), the state-owned ADR’s did not follow the performance in the same proportion, rising only 0.7%.

Read more: Petrobras with oil at US$ 100: is it good or bad for stocks?

Check out the performance of the main ADRs of Brazilian companies on the NYSE this Monday (15), the day of the closed Stock Exchange in Brazil:

Company ADR Price (in US$) Variation Petrobras (equivalent to ONs) PBR 14.29 +0.70% Petrobras (equivalent to PNs) PBR.A 13.09 -0.46% OK OK 18.49 +3.64% Itaú Unibanco ITUB 4.83 -0.76% Bradesco BBD 3.86 -1.28% Embraer ERJ 13.78 +0.15% Cemig CIG 2.52 +1.56% ambev ABEV 2.93 -1.01% CSN SID 4.85 +1.25% Santander BSBR 5.87 -1.51% BRF BRFS 3.17 -3.06% over par PMU 2.91 -2.02% know SBS 8.01 -0.50% Sugar Loaf CBD 4.55 +1.11% electrobras EBR.B 6.62 +0.17% Telefonica Brazil LIVE 9.79 +0.41% TIM TIMB 13.17 +0.30% Goal GOAL 6.53 -3.26% Blue BLUE 14.61 -2.08% Gerdau GGB 4.87 +0.21%

The ADR’s followed an improvement in the performance of the New York indices, which closed Monday mixed, in a day with few indicators on the economic agenda and a lot of volatility. The Dow Jones closed down 0.53%, at 33,879 points; the S&P 500 fell 0.26% to 4,373 points; and Nasdaq advanced 0.41% to 13,751 points.

In February, the Dow Jones fell 3.52%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down 3.14% and 3.42%, respectively. It was the second consecutive month of losses for US stocks.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related