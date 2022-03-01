Brazil will receive Ukrainians through humanitarian visa, says Bolsonaro







President Jair Bolsonaro Photo: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Monday, 28, that he will allow the entry of Ukrainians in Brazil through humanitarian visas. Brazil has already adopted similar measures in other cases, such as Haitian immigrants and Syrian refugees and, more recently, Afghans.

“I just talked to Carlos França… We are going to open up the possibility for Ukrainians to come to Brazil on a humanitarian visa, which is easier to come here,” Bolsonaro said in an interview with Jovem’s ‘Os Pingos nos Is’ program. Pan, referring to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In the interview, Bolsonaro once again defended a Brazil’s neutrality amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine and claimed economic issues. According to the president, Brazil is a country that has “some limitations” and needs to “continue in the policy of getting closer to everyone.”

“We are working with our ambassador so that Brazil is not one of the few affected in this matter. Our agribusiness, the locomotive of our economy, how are we? How is our food security? Because without fertilizers, we lose productivity, and obviously it will have an increasingly smaller production”, he said.

Russia is one of the largest fertilizer producers in the world, a product that is currently facing an international shortage. On his trip two weeks ago, the attempt to guarantee a supply to Brazil was one of the main topics of conversations with the Russian government.

“We don’t want to be shipwrecked on the agribusiness issue and we intend to peacefully resolve the other side. We have to study what happened with the two countries in the past.