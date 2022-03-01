Brazilian influencer’s mother-in-law manages to leave Ukraine after six days fleeing the war | Pernambuco

The mother-in-law of Brazilian digital influencer Anderson Dias, 28, managed to leave Ukraine after six days fleeing the war caused by the invasion of Russia. Ukrainian Tetiana Sukhoparova, 52, tries to enter Poland after crossing the border by bus. (see video above) .

The young man became known for leaving Caruaru, in the Agreste region of Pernambuco, to visit 196 countries in 543 days. On Friday (25), he said he managed to borrow a plane to rescue his Ukrainian mother-in-law and Brazilians trying to flee the war. The operation to rescue her began before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), until Sunday (27), Poland received over 368,000 refugees from Ukraine. More than half of the people who fled the war entered the country.

Tetiana Sukhoparova’s departure from Ukraine was announced by Anderson Dias this Monday (28). His mother-in-law left the city of Kremenchuk after being rescued by Brazilian player Lucas Rangel, from Vorskla Poltava.

They left, together with a team of players, towards the city of Lviv, 863 kilometers from the Polish border. Due to the kilometer congestion towards the border, the group split up, as the players, along with their families, decided to face the path on foot.

Because of the cold, Anderson Dias’ mother-in-law paid a thousand dollars to be taken on a bus to the border.

“The players separated from Alesya’s mother for strategy, they wanted to try overland, and she didn’t want to because of the cold. It’s totally understandable. The plane is already waiting for them, they’re all going back on the same plane, that’s what it is, until now, agreed. Whoever passes first goes to the hotel, will rest and then waits for the other to pass to catch the plane with them”, said the influencer.

The plane, according to Anderson, was loaned by businessman Leonardo Freitas, who is an immigration specialist and CEO of a consultancy specializing in global mobility. He supplied the aircraft for 25 thousand euros, since, because of the war, there was an increase in the value of fuel.

For the rescue to take place, the group needs to arrive in Krakow, Poland, from where the private aircraft will depart for the final destination, in Portugal. (see video above).

The move is necessary because on Thursday (24), Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights after Russia began attacking the country. Close to the border, Russia has also closed its airspace.