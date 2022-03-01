‘Brazilian President Is Misinformed’, Says Ukraine Embassy Officer | Ukraine and Russia

The charge d’affaires of the Ukrainian embassy in Brazil, Anatoliy Tkach, said during an interview this Monday (28) in Brasilia that President Jair Bolsonaro is “misinformed” in defending Brazil’s “neutrality” in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

This Sunday, in Guarujá, where the carnival holiday is spent, Bolsonaro gave an interview in which he said: “In my opinion, we are not going to take sides.

For Anatoliy Tkach, Bolsonaro needs to talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to “have a more objective view” about the conflict.

“I think that the president of Brazil is misinformed. Perhaps it would be interesting for him to talk to the Ukrainian president to see another position and have a more objective view”, declared Tkach.

According to him, it is not about supporting Ukraine, but “democratic values, international law, including fundamentals such as non-violation of borders, respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Tkach stated that Bolsonaro is unaware of the current situation in Ukraine and said he hopes Brazil will maintain its position at the United Nations (UN) — at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho voted in favor of the resolution condemning Russia for the invasion.

“We would like greater support and greater condemnation from Brazil in relation to Russia,” he said.

The person in charge was also asked about Bolsonaro’s speech about the Ukrainian president. “The people trusted a comedian to trace the destiny of the nation,” said the Brazilian in reference to the Ukrainians.

“Our president is democratically elected. It doesn’t matter his position before he was elected. Now he is the leader of the nation. And now he is leading the war with the second largest army in the world,” Tkach declared.

Bolsonaro also called it an “exaggeration” on Sunday to call the war a “massacre” against Ukrainians. In relation to this, Tkach said that he will present more information about the deaths of Ukrainian citizens in order to try to clarify.

“Perhaps we have to present more data on civilian losses. Possibly, I will ask our officials to release more videos of civilian losses in Ukraine,” said the charge d’affaires.

Tkach said he presented Brazilian authorities with a list of essential items to help civilians in Ukraine.

“We submitted our request with the list of what Ukraine needs and we await a response from the Brazilian side,” he said.

According to him, the list of products includes food, thermal clothing and medicine. “Our official order came out today, but, during previous conversations, we delivered this list to the Brazilian authorities,” said the Ukrainian charge d’affaires.