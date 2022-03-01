Buffett laments lack of good investments amid record Berkshire profit

– Warren buffett signaled he will focus on what he does best and lamented the lack of good investment opportunities for Berkshire Hathaway as his company celebrates record profit even after repurchasing a huge amount of its own shares.

In his famous annual letter to Berkshire shareholders, the 91-year-old billionaire on Saturday expressed great confidence in Berkshire, saying he would continue to invest in big businesses and long-term equities.

“People who are comfortable with their investments, on average, will achieve better results than those motivated by ever-changing headlines, conversations and promises,” he wrote. buffett.

Looking at the risks of changing world politics, terrorism and cyber attacks, Berkshire remains cautious, he said. The company’s cash reached a record $146.7 billion, even after it repurchased $51.7 billion of shares in 2020 and 2021.

buffett also said, “We’ve found little to excite us” in the stock market, and that big acquisitions are still hard to come by after six years without any deals of this nature.

“Today, internal opportunities offer much better returns than acquisitions,” he wrote. Many of these opportunities appeared to pay off in 2021.

The company’s operating profit rose 25% to a record $27.46 billion, with more than a third of that coming from BNSF Railroad and Berkshire Hathaway Energy, despite supply chain disruptions due to Covid-19. 19. In the fourth quarter, operating profit grew 45%.

Net income for the year more than doubled to a record $89.8 billion, driven by gains from buffett in Apple, Bank of America, American Express and other stocks in Berkshire’s vast portfolio.

“It’s showing the story of a multifaceted growth matrix,” said Tom Russo, a partner at Gardner, Russo & Quinn in Lancaster, Pa., a longtime investor in Berkshire. “The main message is that Berkshire has found some great deals, so let’s celebrate them.”

The Apple stake alone totaled $161.2 billion as of December 31, more than five times the $31.1 billion Berkshire paid for it. buffett called Apple’s Tim Cook a “brilliant” chief executive.

Share buybacks totaled $27 billion in 2021 but slowed in 2022, adding up to $1.2 billion so far. Berkshire’s stock price is 2% below its record high.

“The patience and discipline of buffett allowed him to make what is essentially the biggest acquisition in Berkshire’s history: his own shares, at a substantial discount to the current market price,” said Jim Shanahan, analyst at Edward Jones & Co.

“FOUR GIANTS”

In your letter, buffett praised what he called Berkshire’s “big four,” including its massive insurance operations, BNSF, Berkshire Hathaway Energy and its stake in Apple.

“Our goal is to have significant investments in businesses that provide lasting economic advantages and have a first-class CEO,” he wrote. buffett.

He also said Berkshire favors an “old-fashioned kind of profit,” including last year’s $6 billion from the BNSF railroad, criticizing companies that can manipulate their earnings to boost their share prices.

buffett said the huge cash stake in Berkshire “is not an expression of patriotism” but rather a shield against losses in its vast insurance operations, including its major catastrophe insurance business.

The US benefits from Berkshire’s size, said buffettcollecting $3.3 billion in corporate income tax in 2021 out of the more than $402 billion in total corporate income tax revenues received by the US Treasury.

