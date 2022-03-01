buy a property or invest in a real estate fund?

Those who have extra money to invest are always looking for the best strategy to avoid getting into a “hole”. Considering the scenario of market volatility and the country’s economy, it is always good to compare to find the most profitable option.

Is it worth more buy a property to rent or invest the money in real estate? Learn more about the subject and draw your own conclusions.

Property leasing and real estate funds

Last year, around 90% of the real estate funds that make up the IFIX, the index that gathers the main FIIs on the stock exchange, recorded a return with dividends greater than the average return generated directly from property rentals.

In this type of application, several investors get together to bet their resources on the real estate market. The gains obtained are divided proportionally to the amount that each one invested.

More than 370,000 investors migrated to FIIs in 2021, most of them encouraged by the tax exemption, chance of diversification and ease of access. For these and other reasons, many people find it easier to invest in the sector than in renting a property.

Among the factors that weigh most in the decision are the fee paid to the real estate agency and rent tax. Now, let’s talk numbers.

What else is worth?

When buying and renting a property, the owner generates a net income of 0.3% to 1% of the amount paid for it per month. According to the FipeZap index, the average return on residential property rentals in 2021 was around 4.66% per year, or 0.39% per month.

Of the 103 Real Estate Investment Funds that are part of the IIFIX, 92 returned dividends above the gains from property rental, ranging from 4.70% to 18.9% per year. Comparing the two options, in most cases the FIIs pay more.