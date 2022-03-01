Cervical cancer is the 3rd most common killer of women; know how to prevent

The month of March marks a period of special attention to women’s health. In addition to being related to International Women’s Day, celebrated on the 8th, March Lilac is also dedicated to the campaign to prevent and fight cervical cancer. This type of cancer is one of the biggest causes of death from the disease among women in the world.

In 2021, 270 women died from cervical cancer, an average of 23 women per month, according to data from the National Cancer Institute (Inca). Cervical cancer, with the exception of non-melanoma skin cancer, is the third most frequent malignant tumor in the female population.

Strengthening cervical cancer prevention is one of the main public health goals. Today it is the third malignant neoplasm that kills most women in Brazil, being the main cause of mortality of women of childbearing age in the Amazon.

According to Inca, in the triennium 2020/2022, Brazil should register 16,710 new cases of cervical cancer. For Amazonas, the estimate is about 700 new cases.

The different subtypes of human papillomavirus (HPV) are responsible for most cases of cervical cancer. They are sexually transmitted and cause damage to the vagina, cervix, penis and anus.

Prevention – According to doctor Mônica Bandeira, gynecologist and head of the Gynecology service at the Amazonas State Oncology Control Center Foundation (FCecon), it is important that women are alerted to raise awareness of this type of cancer, which in the vast majority of cases it is avoidable.

“The main form of prevention is the HPV vaccine (available for girls from 9 to 14 years old and boys from 11 to 14 years old), whose function is to prevent. We have to focus on this audience and do work in schools. In addition, women should have access to a preventive exam (known as a pap smear), which should be done periodically after sexual intercourse begins, as it is capable of detecting early pre-cancerous changes that, if treated, are almost completely cured. of the cases”, highlighted Mônica.

Another preventive measure indicated by the doctor is the detection of pre-malignant lesions in the cervix. This detection is done through the preventive exam, the pap smear, followed by the colposcopy exam.

According to Bandeira, when this type of lesion is detected, the patient needs to undergo conization, which is a small surgery in which the part of the cervix that presents high-grade precancerous inflammation is removed, in a cone shape, thus avoiding the cancer.

Assistance – The State Government, through the State Health Department (SES-AM), offers the conization procedure at FCecon, Policlínica Gilberto Mestrinho and Hospital Delphina Rinaldi Aziz.

According to the state coordinator of Oncology Care, nurse Marília Muniz, the most common clinical infections are genital warts. Subclinical lesions found on the cervix do not show any symptoms and can progress to cervical cancer if not treated early.

“The prevention and early detection of cancer are recognized worldwide as key areas in which we must act insistently to reduce the incidence and mortality from malignant neoplasms. Women should also avoid many partners, opting for safer sex (use of condoms), and having healthy lifestyle habits, among these, avoiding cigarettes, as many scientific studies show the relationship between cervical cancer and smoking. ”, warned Marília Muniz.