Chance to become a millionaire! Mega-Sena accumulates and the prize reaches R$57 million

posted on 02/28/2022 09:58



(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)

The gamblers on duty, who don’t miss the chance to make that little feat in the mega-sena game, have one more chance of becoming millionaires: the value accumulated and this time will award R$57 million. The draw will be held this Thursday (3/3), at Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, at 8 pm. The event is broadcast live on Caixa Econômica Federal’s social networks and bets can be placed until 7 pm on the day of the draw at accredited lottery outlets or online.

The last contest, 2458, held on Saturday (26/2), drew the dozens: 15-40-44-45-47-51. Although no one got the six numbers right, a gambler from the Federal District hit the corner and earned R$53,045.58 in a bet made over the internet. Another 78 people also got lucky and had five hits in Mega. In addition, another 5,279 bets had four hits and took home R$1,134.03.

See how to play

The minimum bet, with six numbers, costs R$4.50. The value of the bet increases, as well as the chances of winning, the more numbers are marked, and up to 15 numbers can be chosen. The mega-sena draw with seven numbers costs R$31.50 and has a probability of being correct of 1 in 7,151,980. The bet with 15 numbers costs R$22,522.50, with a probability of success of 1 in 10,003.

Bets can be made either through Caixa Lotteries or through the App. To receive the prize, the winner must bring the proof of the bet and the redemption number, generated on the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours. Bets placed by post or via the app can also be received at any Caixa branch, for net amounts of up to R$1,332.78, or gross of R$1,903.98.

Online games can only be played by people over 18 with CPF and a credit card is required to play. See step by step: