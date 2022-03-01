Chance to become a millionaire! Mega-Sena accumulates and the prize reaches R$57 million

posted on 02/28/2022 09:58
(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)
The gamblers on duty, who don’t miss the chance to make that little feat in the mega-sena game, have one more chance of becoming millionaires: the value accumulated and this time will award R$57 million. The draw will be held this Thursday (3/3), at Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, at 8 pm. The event is broadcast live on Caixa Econômica Federal’s social networks and bets can be placed until 7 pm on the day of the draw at accredited lottery outlets or online.
The last contest, 2458, held on Saturday (26/2), drew the dozens: 15-40-44-45-47-51. Although no one got the six numbers right, a gambler from the Federal District hit the corner and earned R$53,045.58 in a bet made over the internet. Another 78 people also got lucky and had five hits in Mega. In addition, another 5,279 bets had four hits and took home R$1,134.03.
See how to play
The minimum bet, with six numbers, costs R$4.50. The value of the bet increases, as well as the chances of winning, the more numbers are marked, and up to 15 numbers can be chosen. The mega-sena draw with seven numbers costs R$31.50 and has a probability of being correct of 1 in 7,151,980. The bet with 15 numbers costs R$22,522.50, with a probability of success of 1 in 10,003.
Bets can be made either through Caixa Lotteries or through the App. To receive the prize, the winner must bring the proof of the bet and the redemption number, generated on the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours. Bets placed by post or via the app can also be received at any Caixa branch, for net amounts of up to R$1,332.78, or gross of R$1,903.98.
Online games can only be played by people over 18 with CPF and a credit card is required to play. See step by step:
- Enter the personal data and then validate the registration token, sent to the email;
- The registered password must have six numbers;
- Caixa advises the user not to allow automatic saving of the password;
- If you do not remember your password, click on access and click on the option “I forgot my password” in the Caixa login and then follow the steps in the email sent;
- In Online Lotteries, the minimum bet is R$31.50 and the maximum bet is R$945 per day. The portal receives bets 24 hours a day, but attention must be paid to the closing time of the contest (the same practiced at Casa Lotéricas, one hour before the draws);
- The portal does not sell the sweepstakes and bets are placed as if on the paper wheel;
- It is not possible to play games for other people on the Online Lotteries, as the bets are linked to the CPF of the registration and the payment of any prize as well;
- In case of winning, it is necessary to print the bet slip and the Redemption Code (which must be memorized) and go to the lottery of choice, where the CPF and the generated code will be entered;
- To delete the Online Lotteries registration, call: 3004-1104 (capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800 726 0104 (other regions)