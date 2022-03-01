“Cheap” of the new generation, Xbox Series S is even more accessible

This Monday (28), the Woot, a store that is part of the Amazon Company, is selling the Xbox Series S at the lowest price ever announced for a new-generation entry-level console from Microsoft. And it even comes with a 1 month trial of Xbox Game Pass.

The compact Xbox Series S alongside its bigger brother Xbox Series X. Image: Miguel Lagoa – Shutterstock

In the US, the entry-level Xbox has been slowly dropping for some time now. First, the discount was US$10, then it became US$30, and now the regular price of US$299.99 has dropped to US$249.99, that is, the equivalent of just over R$1,540.

According to the store, the promotion is valid only today (or until stocks run out). And unlike some of Woot’s previous offerings, this one isn’t limited to Amazon Prime subscribers – however, unfortunately, it’s restricted to North American territory. Still, it’s great news to know that Microsoft’s next-gen consoles can come at more modest prices.

Learn more about Xbox Series S

Microsoft’s cheaper Xbox Series S doesn’t have a disc drive, but plays the same games as the Xbox Series X at a more modest QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution and up to 120 fps in supported games.

While it might be a bit limited on storage, with a 512GB SSD that only has 364GB of usable space, on the other hand, it’s a pretty small console that fits easily into any corner.

All games, saves, entertainment and other features are accessible in the cloud. Plus, you can pre-install games to play when they launch. The console supports four generations of Xbox, including Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox titles.

Even basic, this version also streams 4K videos on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Microsoft Movies & TV and others apps, and it also supports Xbox Live feature, which allows you to play online with people anywhere in the world.

