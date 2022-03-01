Check out 5 foods that help fight pneumonia

Pneumonia is a type of infection that affects the lungs and food can help treat this health problem. With that in mind, we list 5 food options that fight pneumonia for you to know how to get rid of this disease faster.

How can foods treat pneumonia?

Pneumonia is usually treated with the prescription of antibiotics. However, a quality diet is also essential to improve the condition, as nutrients enhance the action of the immune system.

So, here are some foods to consume in cases of pneumonia:

1. Acerola

Acerola is a fruit rich in vitamin C and flavonoid compounds that act as antioxidants, so it is an excellent option to strengthen the body’s defense system. In addition, the compounds present in acerola serve to neutralize the free radicals produced during the infection.

2. Sardines

Sardines are a source of omega 3, which works as an anti-inflammatory, that is, it helps to fight the inflammatory condition triggered by pneumonia. In addition, omega 3 is also one of the most important nutrients for the proper functioning of our immune system.

3. saffron

Turmeric has anti-inflammatory, analgesic and antioxidant properties. Therefore, it is a food that contributes positively to the treatment of infectious conditions. Therefore, you can use it in juices or as a seasoning in your preparations.

4. Broccoli

Broccoli has a number of bioactive compounds in its composition and serves to fight various diseases, such as pneumonia, for example. Thus, consumption of broccoli promotes the intake of chlorophyll, carotenoids, as well as polyphenols and micronutrients such as vitamins A, E and K, and minerals such as calcium and phosphorus.

5. garlic

Last but not least, garlic is a food widely studied for its beneficial properties for the body’s defense system. In this sense, garlic exerts anti-inflammatory action and is recognized as a natural bactericide as well. For this reason, it is a great option to fight this type of infection.

What not to eat during pneumonia?

Foods with inflammatory potential should not be consumed during infection, as the name implies, they potentiate the inflammatory condition and can delay recovery. Therefore, avoid sausages, salami, foods rich in refined flours and fried foods during this period.