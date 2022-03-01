Check out a step by step on how to clean!

Many Brazilians lose control over their debts and, thus, end up with a negative CPF in the market. However, having a dirty name is not a reason to despair, since the important thing is not to remain in this condition for a long time.

In this way, we prepared a text thinking about answering all the questions about how to clear the name. Follow this article and learn more!

The harm of having a dirty name

Having the CPF negative can generate some problems, such as the blocking of assets by justice. By having their assets frozen, the citizen is unable to move them and can even lose them, if they do not pay their debts.

There are also cases of judicial control of money deposited in a bank. Thus, in addition to having the properties blocked, it is also possible to lose access to the money deposited in the bank, as a way of requesting debt payment.

Clearing the name is the first step to unlocking the assets, but even so, having the CPF negative once is enough for companies to be alert when granting new loans. This is because, in addition to clearing the name, it is necessary to win back the points with the market, since, when the score is negative, the score to obtain credit in the banks is soon negative.

Step by step to clear the name

The first thing to do when clearing your name is to look for your CPF on the Serasa website, as some people may have a dirty name and don’t even know it. Thus, after carrying out the consultation, it is recommended to discover the debt responsible for this situation.

In this case, create an account on the Serasa website, search for the debt that caused it, along with interest and corrections for default and, if possible, make the payment. However, if you do not have the full amount, some companies accept to make a negotiation, offering easy conditions such as discounts and installments.

To prevent your CPF from going negative, it is important to have control of all your debts. Write them down in a notebook every month, do not exceed purchase limits and only buy what is really useful to you. Some economists suggest asking yourself before buying something: “Do I really need this?”.