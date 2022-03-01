Check out the main sanctions imposed on Russia after invasion







Russian President Vladimir Putin during a video meeting in Moscow 9/16/2021 Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS photo: Reuters

In retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, countries announced sanctions on Russia and on President Vladimir Putin’s circle. The measures aim to hit the country’s economy, isolate it from the West and put pressure on the Kremlin after the offensive in Eastern Europe. G7 leaders decided to cut “certain Russian banks” from Swift, a system used in international business transactions; The United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union have also determined the freezing of the assets of Putin, his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, and government officials, business people and politicians; and the European bloc closed its airspace to Russian planes, a decision that was followed by other non-EU countries.

The sanctions already have an impact on the Russian economy and the country’s currency dropped 30% against the dollar at dawn on Monday, the 28th. The measures have also impacted the daily lives of the population.

Check out the main sanctions imposed against Russia:

Swift

Leaders of the G7, a group of the world’s seven largest economies, announced the decision to cut “certain Russian banks” from Swift. The measure blocks selected Russian banks from making payments possible in their commercial transactions and impacts trade in the country, which is a major exporter of oil and natural gas to the European Union. Swift works like a real-time messaging system. It allows banks and companies to inform each other about payments that will be made and have already been received, and is used by institutions in more than 200 countries to secure international transactions.

In a joint statement, the nations wrote that the measure “will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and undermine their ability to operate globally.” The banks targeted by this sanction, however, have not yet been identified.

freezing of assets

The assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, in the US, UK and EU were frozen. The intention, according to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, is to target the Russian “center of power”. Government officials, businessmen and politicians are also on the list of those whose assets have been frozen and, in some cases, travel restrictions have been imposed.

Among the names listed in the sanctions are: Sergei ShoiguMinistry of Defense; Aleksandr Bortnikovhead of the security service; Valery Gerasimov, head of the armed forces; members of the Russian security council; parliamentarians; Kirill ShamalovRussia’s youngest billionaire and former son-in-law of Putin; Denis Bortnikov, vice president of the state-owned bank VTB; among others.

Countries such as Canada and Japan have also announced the freezing of Putin’s assets. Switzerland abandoned its traditional neutrality and adopted all the sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia and the president’s circle, including a ban on five Russian businessmen close to Putin and with important ties to Switzerland from entering the country.

Central Bank of Russia

The Central Bank of Russia has also been targeted by economic sanctions. The European Union, United States, United Kingdom, Japan and Canada froze Russian sovereign wealth fund assets. The measure limits Moscow’s ability to defend its currency and support its economy, with the possible consequences of rising inflation in the country, a decrease in its purchasing power and a reduction in investments. In addition, the asset freeze prevents Putin from accessing these resources to finance the war.

According to Josep Borrellhead of foreign policy of the European Union, added together, the freezing of Russian assets by the EU and G7 allies represent half of the financial reserves of the Central Bank of Russia.

Closing the airspace

The European Union has closed airspace to Russian-operated flights. The restriction applies to Russian government aircraft, airlines and private jets. Albania, Norway, Iceland, the United Kingdom, Moldova, North Macedonia and Canada also announced the banning of Russian aircraft from their airspace. In response, Russian state airline Aeroflot canceled its flights to Europe and Putin closed airspace to some nations.

The measures force Russian airlines to take longer routes on flights to the west. However, countries banned from flying on Russian territory, such as the United Kingdom, will also be required to adopt longer routes on flights bound for Asia.

Ban on Kremlin-funded media

The European Union also announced a ban on Kremlin-funded media outlets from operating in the bloc’s countries. According to the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leynthe channels Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik will also have their concessions to operate in the bloc revoked.

“We are going to ban the Kremlin propaganda machine from the European Union,” Von Der Leyn said. “Putin will no longer be able to spread lies and divisions among the blocs,” he added.

trade restrictions

Private and state-owned companies also suffered sanctions from Western countries. Measures by the European Union and the United Kingdom aim to block the export of technology and negotiations with arms and military equipment manufacturers. It also prevented the export of refining technology, aiming to force the cost increase on Russian refineries.

The United States decided to limit the capacity of companies important to the Russian economy, mainly in the energy sector.

*With information from international agencies