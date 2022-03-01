check who receives the salary bonus in March

New beneficiaries are now contemplated with the PIS/PASEP. The salary bonus payment calendar remains in operation, but it is necessary to stick to the order of the groups that are being convened by the Bank of Brazil and for Savings Bank. In March, the last transfers will be made. Check out.

PIS/PASEP 2022: Check who receives the salary bonus in March (Image: FDR)

O PIS/PASEP it works as an extra salary granted to workers in the public and private sector. To be entitled, however, it is necessary to fulfill a minimum working period. The current payment schedule refers to the activities provided in 2020following the rules below:

  • Have exercised remunerated activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in 2020;
  • Have worked with a formal contract in the base year considered for calculation;
  • Have received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year;
  • Be enrolled in PIS/PASEP for at least 5 years;
  • Have your data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Entity) in the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS)/eSocial.

2022 Pasep payment calendar

  • Final 0 and 1 receive on February 15th
  • Final 2 and 3 receive on February 17th
  • Final 4 receive on February 22
  • Final 5 receive on February 24
  • Final 6 receive on March 15th
  • Final 7 receive on March 17
  • Final 8 receive on March 22
  • Final 9 receive on March 24

2022 Pis payment schedule

  • Born in January receive February 8th
  • Born in February receive February 10th
  • Born in March receive February 15th
  • Born in April receive February 17th
  • Born in May receive February 22
  • Born in June receive February 24
  • Born in July receive March 15th
  • Born in August receive March 17th
  • Born in September receive March 22
  • Born in October receive March 24
  • Born in November receive March 29
  • People born in December receive March 31st

