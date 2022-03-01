check who receives the salary bonus in March

New beneficiaries are now contemplated with the PIS/PASEP. The salary bonus payment calendar remains in operation, but it is necessary to stick to the order of the groups that are being convened by the Bank of Brazil and for Savings Bank. In March, the last transfers will be made. Check out.

O PIS/PASEP it works as an extra salary granted to workers in the public and private sector. To be entitled, however, it is necessary to fulfill a minimum working period. The current payment schedule refers to the activities provided in 2020following the rules below:

Have exercised remunerated activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in 2020;

Have worked with a formal contract in the base year considered for calculation;

Have received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year;

Be enrolled in PIS/PASEP for at least 5 years;

Have your data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Entity) in the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS)/eSocial.

2022 Pasep payment calendar

Final 0 and 1 receive on February 15th

Final 2 and 3 receive on February 17th

Final 4 receive on February 22

Final 5 receive on February 24

Final 6 receive on March 15th

Final 7 receive on March 17

Final 8 receive on March 22

Final 9 receive on March 24

2022 Pis payment schedule

Born in January receive February 8th

Born in February receive February 10th

Born in March receive February 15th

Born in April receive February 17th

Born in May receive February 22

Born in June receive February 24

Born in July receive March 15th

Born in August receive March 17th

Born in September receive March 22

Born in October receive March 24

Born in November receive March 29

People born in December receive March 31st

