Chicago closes down sharply for soybeans

The soybean session closed with a very strong fall on the Chicago Stock Exchange, with the possibility of an agreement in the war between Russia and Ukraine, according to information released by TF Agroeconomia. “March 22 soybeans contract closed down 4.32% or 71.75 cents/bushel at $1589.75 (day high of 1678, difference between high and low of 92.5 points); the May contract22, important for Brazilian exports, closed with a drop of 4.28% or $70.75 cents at $1583.25”, he informs.

“The soybean meal contract closed down 3.01% or 14.0%/short ton at $450.9 and the soybean oil contract closed down sharply at 4.40% or 3.20/pound- peso at $68.80. The large liquidation of speculative funds (which would be returning to placements in the financial markets) generated significant losses. Crude oil, vegetable oils and by-products on the decline added to bearish sentiment. The recent rains in Argentina and the forecast of new rains benefit crops in key stages of development”, he adds.

The CoT’s weekly report showed the Funds were net buyers in soybeans for the week ending 2/22, leaving them 4,962 contracts most net long to 180,334 contracts, the highest level in 60 weeks. “Commercial soybean traders reduced OI by 38,400 contracts – mostly through settlement of long contracts. This increased net contracts sold by 8,332 contracts to 315,154 contracts – the highest since December 2020.”

“For commodities, the CFTC’s weekly data showed a net long contract of 90,417 from the Funds in soybean meal. There were 1,247 contracts more in the week and the highest net long volume since June 2018. For soybean oil, the funds were net buyers until the week ending 02/22, bringing their net long position by 8,819 contracts to 79,200” , concludes.