Commander Antonov speaks for the 1st time since the An-225 was ‘destroyed’; Watch the video

Antonov Airlines Chief Pilot and chief commander of the An-225 Myria, the world’s largest plane, spoke for the first time after the plane was hit by Russians. According to the Ukrainian government, the plane is destroyed, but there are still no images of it after the attacks.

Personal Archive – Dmytro Antonov





Dmytro Antonov is the chief pilot of Antonov Airlines, the airline of the legendary manufacturer Antonov Company, responsible for making what was the largest commercial aircraft in the world, the An-225 Mriya.

“It was”, because Dmytro himself, visibly shaken and affected by the war, confirms that “the chances are 99% that Myria is destroyed”. That’s what he claims in his first video after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The An-225 was not only the largest aircraft in the world, but the only one of its model to be produced, and it was a symbol of Ukraine’s resistance, which has long suffered and still suffers from Moscow’s decisions.

As we speak here, the giant was at his home, where he first flew in 1988, and where he ended up “passing away” at the weekend, after a second attempt by Russian forces to take the Gostomel Airport, on the outskirts of Kiev.

An-225 | Image: Antonov Airlines, via YouTube

The first attempt was made in the early days of the Russian invasion, and was repelled by Ukraine’s special Spetsnaz troop, which avoided the destruction of the airfield and the An-225 itself, which would be done by Russian VDV paratroopers.

However, a second offensive was carried out, and this time the An-225 was hit, as shown by some images of the aircraft on fire in a destroyed hangar.

Dmytro says he will show his audience what happened to the plane as soon as he can access the airport, but says the chances of the plane not being destroyed are practically nil. He also confirms that other planes – An-26, An-28 and An-74 – were also hit.

The good news is that another five planes, probably all of the An-124 Ruslan model, the “smaller brother” of the An-225, were outside Ukraine, and are safe, according to the Commander.

An-124

Finally, Dmytro Antonov celebrates the Russian casualties, claims that Ukraine will win and shares several videos of destroyed Russian vehicles, soldiers and equipment, including BMP-3 armored vehicles, as well as damage done to Ukrainian civilians by the invading forces. Check out the video in full:



