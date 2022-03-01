Diplomats leave room during speech by Russian chancellor at UN; watch video | World

More than 100 diplomats left the room where the UN Conference on Disarmament was being held in Geneva, Switzerland, during a speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov this Tuesday (1st).

Representatives from around 40 countries – Western and allied, including Japan – staged the act as a form of protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Chinese, Syrian and Venezuelan delegations were some of those who stayed to hear Lavrov’s speech by videoconference. According to the Russian representative, members of the European Union would have made a kind of “air blockade” on their way to the UN headquarters. On Monday (28), there was also the imposition of economic sanctions on Lavrov by Switzerland.

In his speech on Tuesday, the Russian minister accused the European Union of engaging in a “Russophobic frenzy” by supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine during the “military campaign” launched by the nation led by Vladimir Putin last Thursday. fair (24).

“Ukraine still has Soviet technology and the means to get these weapons, we cannot fail to respond to this real danger,” said Sergei Lavrov. He further said that Western countries cannot build military installations in any former member country of the Soviet Union.

According to the Ria and Tass news agencies, the Russian minister said it was unacceptable for European countries to keep nuclear weapons from the United States. For him, the weapons must be returned to North American territory.

Among the diplomats who withdrew from the room during Lavrov’s speech, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod joined Ukrainian Ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko behind a large blue and yellow flag of Ukraine.

Melanie Joly said she left the place because “Minister Lavrov was giving his version, which is false, about what is happening in Ukraine”, so they wanted to show a firm and united stance.

“It’s an impressive show of support for Ukrainians who are fighting for their independence,” Filipenko told reporters at the scene.

According to her, there was massive destruction of civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, the second largest city in her country. “Maternity hospitals are being attacked, residential buildings are bombed,” she added.

Russia denies hitting civilian buildings on Ukrainian soil.

