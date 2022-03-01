Doctor is accused of loss of R$ 384 thousand when accumulating positions in Health and as a councilor · Jornal Midiamax

Doctor Oseas Ohara de Oliveira, a former councilor, is a defendant in a lawsuit for administrative impropriety, due to the accumulation of positions between 2009 and 2012, which resulted in damages of R$ 384 thousand to the treasury in Corumbá, 425 kilometers from Campo Grande. The hearing of the case will be held on August 10, starting at 2 pm.

According to the action offered by the MPMS (State Public Ministry of Mato Grosso do Sul), the doctor worked for the Ministry of Health, working from 1 pm to 5 pm, and for the municipality of Corumbá, where he provided services from 7 am to 11 am. hours. On January 1, 2009, after being elected, he took office as a councilor in the City Council.

Thus, according to prosecutor Luciano Bordignon Conte, from the 5th Prosecutor’s Office, he started to accumulate three public positions. “In effect, by accumulating two public medical positions with one more elective position, the defendant incurred the triple cumulation of public office, conduct that is expressly prohibited by the Federal Constitution”.

In addition, the prosecutor stated that the incompatibility of schedules between the positions was also found, since the Chamber’s working hours, such as the ordinary sessions and committee meetings, coincided with the time he should be at the Casa da Saúde da Mulher. . Such circumstances were confirmed by means of a technical study.

“Therefore, the defendant injured the municipality’s coffers and illicitly enriched himself by improperly realizing the subsidy in the monthly amount of R$ 8,000.00 arising from the exercise of the political mandate of councilor, during the period from January/2009 to December/2012, the which totaled a loss of BRL 384,000.00, an amount that will be monetarily corrected”, pointed out Luciano.

The Defense

Triggered, the doctor filed an objection. He said that he always fulfilled his goals as a councilor and doctor at the Ministry of Health, and guaranteed that, in addition, he provided care to patients at the Casa da Saúde da Mulher even outside office hours. He said he adjusted his hours with the consent of his superiors and was not a ghost employee, as he worked and fulfilled the duties.

“Considering that the lawful accumulation of positions did not result in damage to the treasury – since the remuneration received by the defendant was consideration for the services actually provided – and, also, the criteria of reasonableness and proportionality that should guide judicial decisions, we have that is not liable to reimbursement to the public for services that were provided”, says the defense.

The case is being processed at the 5th Prosecutor’s Office of the District of Corumbá, under the care of Judge Luiza Vieira Sá de Figueiredo, who scheduled the hearing for August 10.