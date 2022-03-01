EA will keep the FIFA 23 name, and the game will have two Cups and crossplay

Entitled to licenses for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and the 2023 Australia and New Zealand Women’s World Cup, EA Sports will continue to partner with FIFA for its next football game. FIFA 23 is confirmed, according to insider Tom Henderson. In addition to the agreement with the sport’s largest entity, the game will have the crossplay as another big difference.

The possibility of PlayStation players being able to play against Xbox and PC players, for example, has been expected for a long time, and according to rumors, it will be confirmed for the next edition of the game. For the first time in its history. However, there is still no further information on whether this option will be enabled in all modes.

In Ultimate Team, for example, it would be necessary to unify the card market – something that shouldn’t be so simple. After all, since “always” they are separated, which directly influences the price variation of players and items. A change could have a huge impact on the purchase and sale of letters.

And, even with all the controversy about a possible end of the contract with FIFA, it seems that (yet) it will not be this year that EA Sports will launch an “EA Sports FC”. According to Tom Henderson himself, the company’s board is not satisfied with the relationship with the institution, but for now it will maintain the agreement.

FIFA 23 will have two World Cups

With that, this year’s game will be FIFA 23, and will feature two World Cups. The next world cups, male and female, will be “in the game”. There is still no information, however, on how this addition will be. There may be separate modes, Ultimate Team integration, special content in Volta… Anyway, we already know it’s going to be a success, don’t we?