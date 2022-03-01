Elden Ring a dream, says creator of God of War • Eurogamer.pt

David Jaffe, creator of God of War, is delighted with Elden Ring.

Via Twitter, Jaffe shared a short gameplay video that he captured and describes From Software’s new game as a true dream in video game form.

“Without a doubt, it’s one of the best games I’ve ever played. This feels like adult Zelda mixed with Bloodborne. It’s a dream,” says Jaffe.

Jaffe’s words are in complete contrast to those of DrDisrespect who considers Elden Ring to be boring, showing great delight in the work of Miyazaki and the pupils he leads at From Software.

