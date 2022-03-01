Elden Ring barely launched and players have already defeated an ‘invincible’ boss

In less than a day since it was officially launched, Elden Ring, the long-awaited new title from developer FromSoftware, has already had one of its biggest challenges overcome by the public. We’re talking about Grafted Scion, the first boss in the game that

In theory, the boss needs to defeat the protagonist, who is then transported to a new location, where he will receive a variety of basic items and equipment, such as Crimson Tear Flasks.

But even before they were properly equipped to begin their adventures in the vast Middlelands, and despite Grafted Scion being supposedly invincible, some dedicated fans had already managed to defeat the imposing boss.

Of course, eventually someone would pull off this feat, but probably no one imagined it would happen so soon after launch. The surprising process was recorded and published on YouTube by the user Ongbal and the result you can see in the video above.

Interestingly, achieving this unexpected feat does not bring any sort of reward to the player, as it is not possible to keep the equipment that Grafted Scion and its various members drop. I mean, except for the bragging rights of having accomplished this feat.

Elden Ring is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game has garnered praise from the public and specialized critics, becoming one of the highest rated titles in history. The PC version, however, has been suffering from performance issues — something Bandai Namco has promised to address soon.