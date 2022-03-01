Elden Ring gets simplest mod ever

Elden Ring, like so many other From Software games, does not allow the player to pause. This serves to increase the tension of the players even in the moments when they need to get away from the console.

READ MORE

When you hit the pause button in Elden Ring, what appears is just the customization menu for the character’s skills and equipment. The world around the Maculate continues to function normally.

PC Gamer/FromSoftware.

Thanks to a simple mod, however, PC players now have the possibility to pause at any time, which can be a salvation for people who shop online, for example.

As published by PC Gamer, installing this mod is pretty easy. Its effect also doesn’t go beyond what we’ve just said — it’s just an outlet for those who really miss the pause.

The only problem is that for the mod to work you need to disable Easy Anti-Cheat. This function can be easily reactivated, but whenever we need to disable something, that laziness hits.

FromSoftware/The Enemy.

If you roam the Midlands with other players, then the mod might not be very useful. After all, when playing online, the ideal is that this option doesn’t really exist.

For more on Elden Ring, check out the review of the The Enemy. In the text, we point out some of From Software’s main merits in building the first open world in the company’s history. Is it really a more accessible title? Do the battles work well? Is the look worthy? Just read on and discover the answers to these and other questions.