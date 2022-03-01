Elden Ring is ‘a dream’, says God of War creator

As one of the highest rated titles in Opencritic history, Elden Ring has won over the community and drawn praise from other major developers in the games industry. David Jaffe, the creator of the God of War franchise, called the game “a dream”.

In publication in twitter, accompanied by a gameplay video, Jaffe tore praise for FromSoftware’s new bet. He says it is, “without a doubt”, one of the best games he’s ever played, comparing the work to Zelda and Bloodborne.

Hands down, easily one of the very best games I have ever played. This feels like an R rated Zelda mixed with Bloodborne. It is a dream. pic.twitter.com/q3PSUhPzz1 — DAVID SCOTT JAFFE (@davidscottjaffe) February 28, 2022

It’s easily one of the best games I’ve ever played. This looks like an R-rated Zelda [menor de 17 anos nos EUA] mixed with Bloodborne. It is a dream.

And it’s no wonder that the Japanese studio was so elated with the release of Elden Ring. According to information from GamesIndustry, the RPG performed very well in the UK, surpassing the sales of Dark Souls 3 in 2016 by a margin of 26%.

Even so, the title does not go unpunished from some problems on the PS5. Therefore, avoid leaving your video game in Rest Mode, as if it is turned off unexpectedly, the progress made may be corrupted.

Update with tweaks and improvements for Elden Ring is now available

Although it doesn’t solve the save issue on PlayStation 5, the new Elden Ring update is now available, bringing bug fixes and other general optimizations. Know more!