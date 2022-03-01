Elden Ring servers will undergo maintenance; interactive map

Bandai Namco announced that the servers of Elden Ring will be undergoing maintenance today to improve multiplayer features.

On PlayStation, servers will be offline between 11:00 pm and 12:00 am ET today (February 28).


Parallel to this, there is an interactive map of Elden Ring which you can check online (via VG247). It features NPC locations, important items, optional bosses, and more.

Finally, if you are still unsure which class to choose at the beginning of Elden Ringthe Brazilian PlayStation.Blog has an article that clarifies the basic difference between all of them.

Elden Ring is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.

