Elden Ring servers will undergo maintenance; interactive map

Bandai Namco announced that the servers of Elden Ring will be undergoing maintenance today to improve multiplayer features.

On PlayStation, servers will be offline between 11:00 pm and 12:00 am ET today (February 28).

servers for #ELDENRING will undergo maintenance in the next few days to help improve some multiplayer functions. Times and maintenance length for each platform will be listed in the following thread. Thank you in advance for your kind understanding. — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2022

The #ELDENRING #PlayStation maintenance period will take place on 📅 March 1 at: 3:00am-4:00am CET

11:00am-12:00pm JST

6:00pm-7:00pm PST (February 28) — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2022

Parallel to this, there is an interactive map of Elden Ring which you can check online (via VG247). It features NPC locations, important items, optional bosses, and more.

Finally, if you are still unsure which class to choose at the beginning of Elden Ringthe Brazilian PlayStation.Blog has an article that clarifies the basic difference between all of them.

Elden Ring is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.