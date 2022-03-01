Elden Ring the best selling physical game in the UK with 80% of sales on PlayStation • Eurogamer.com

Elden Ring is the UK’s best-selling physical game and has completely crushed the values ​​achieved by From Software’s previous games in the Souls series for which it was known.

Despite the digital format’s growth in sales, Elden Ring sold 26% more physical units than Dark Souls 3 did in 2016 and became the 3rd best release of 2022, behind Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Horizon Forbidden West.

As revealed, 63% of the units sold are of the PlayStation 5 version, 17% of the PS4 and 17% of the Xbox, with the PC representing 3%.

The other debut of the week was Grid Legends, which took the 18th place in a week of great competition and with a lot of movement around it. As revealed, the PS5 version represents 56% of sales, the Xbox version 26% and the PS4 17%.