Elden Ring the best selling physical game in the UK with 80% of sales on PlayStation • Eurogamer.com

It sold 26% more than Dark Souls 3.
Elden Ring is the UK’s best-selling physical game and has completely crushed the values achieved by From Software’s previous games in the Souls series for which it was known.
Despite the digital format’s growth in sales, Elden Ring sold 26% more physical units than Dark Souls 3 did in 2016 and became the 3rd best release of 2022, behind Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Horizon Forbidden West.
As revealed, 63% of the units sold are of the PlayStation 5 version, 17% of the PS4 and 17% of the Xbox, with the PC representing 3%.
The other debut of the week was Grid Legends, which took the 18th place in a week of great competition and with a lot of movement around it. As revealed, the PS5 version represents 56% of sales, the Xbox version 26% and the PS4 17%.
- Elden Ring
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Mario Kart 8: Deluxe
- FIFA 22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Minecraft (Switch)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition