Elden Ring’s Secrets to Launch Success

Elden Ring has finally arrived and is already one of the biggest releases and games of the year. FromSoftware’s new work has been drawing praise and dominated the topic of the week in the gaming bubble.

But what are the game’s secrets? What makes him so good?

To answer these questions, the Game Trends podcast has the presence of streamer Eduardo “Sushi”, from the Jogabilidade channel, who has already spent a few dozen hours venturing into Elden Ring.

He talks about how Elden Ring is an evolution of the Souls series, the influences of author Geroge RR Martin’s (Game of Thrones) work on the game, and more.

Listen and join the conversation yourself: send an e-mail to [email protected] and we will be able to read your message in the next program.

00:00 – Intro

02:35 – Sushi and the Souls series

05:10 – Overview of Elden Ring

19:30 – Evolution of the Souls formula

27:30 – The lore of Elden Ring

31:50 – The influence of Game of Thrones

37:32 – PC problems

45:11 – Is Elden Ring easy?

48:03 – Best class to start playing

50:49 – Closing

Presentation: Bruno Izidro and Letícia Wexell

Guest: Eduardo Sushi: https://twitter.com/Sushi0

Edition: Victor Hugo Borges

links

Elden Ring Special: https://www.uol.com.br/start/reportagens-especiais/especial-elden-ring/

Elden Ring’s Lore Video: https://youtu.be/KrI3KDukZQg

Elden Ring trailer with The Lord of the Rings vibe: https://youtu.be/hj70B0QPDVE

Gameplay Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/jogabilidade

UOL podcasts are available at uol.com.br/podcasts and on all audio distribution platforms. You can listen to Game Trends for example on Spotify and Youtube or by subscribing to our feed.

FOLLOW HIM START ON THE SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol