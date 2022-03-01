Elden Ring’s Secrets to Launch Success

Elden Ring has finally arrived and is already one of the biggest releases and games of the year. FromSoftware’s new work has been drawing praise and dominated the topic of the week in the gaming bubble.
But what are the game’s secrets? What makes him so good?
To answer these questions, the Game Trends podcast has the presence of streamer Eduardo “Sushi”, from the Jogabilidade channel, who has already spent a few dozen hours venturing into Elden Ring.
He talks about how Elden Ring is an evolution of the Souls series, the influences of author Geroge RR Martin’s (Game of Thrones) work on the game, and more.
Listen and join the conversation yourself: send an e-mail to [email protected] and we will be able to read your message in the next program.
00:00 – Intro
02:35 – Sushi and the Souls series
05:10 – Overview of Elden Ring
19:30 – Evolution of the Souls formula
27:30 – The lore of Elden Ring
31:50 – The influence of Game of Thrones
37:32 – PC problems
45:11 – Is Elden Ring easy?
48:03 – Best class to start playing
50:49 – Closing
Presentation: Bruno Izidro and Letícia Wexell
Guest: Eduardo Sushi: https://twitter.com/Sushi0
Edition: Victor Hugo Borges
links
Elden Ring Special: https://www.uol.com.br/start/reportagens-especiais/especial-elden-ring/
Elden Ring’s Lore Video: https://youtu.be/KrI3KDukZQg
Elden Ring trailer with The Lord of the Rings vibe: https://youtu.be/hj70B0QPDVE
Gameplay Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/jogabilidade
UOL podcasts are available at uol.com.br/podcasts and on all audio distribution platforms. You can listen to Game Trends for example on Spotify and Youtube or by subscribing to our feed.
FOLLOW HIM START ON THE SOCIAL NETWORKS
Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol