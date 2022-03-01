Electric JAC e-J7 pleases in proposal, not in content

With fastback style, the JAC e-J7 is the Chinese bet on the electric car market, which has been gaining its space, even with the absurd high of new cars, lack of chips and the high dollar. All this without effective tax incentives from the Brazilian government.

Stylish, it draws attention for its shapes and the efficiency of its electric set, seeking a different positioning from other electric models in the same price range.

Leading the way, the e-J7 is positioned as a mid-sized electric car, among several electric compacts, and still with interesting numbers: 193 horsepower, 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and 402 km of range.

To offer this and more, the JAC e-J7 charges R$ 264,900, based on a low cost per kilometer traveled and zero emissions of pollutants, which even saves it from the carvery in São Paulo.

on the outside…

The JAC e-J7 is a medium sedan with fastback lines that suit it well. The pleasantly designed lanterns with LED and the chrome finish on the windows, integrate well into the set.

The large, wide lid merges equally with the frame. On the sides, the 17-inch wheels with 215/55 R17 tires have a pleasant design and help with a balanced look.

The ceiling, on the other hand, does not look bad with electric glass in a larger area than the standard type, expanding the internal lighting combined with a black background with the columns, which match well with the proposal.

However, despite the dual LED headlights of modern design, the front set looks shy, with the plug cover very apparent, not matching the face without grille.

Inside…

Just as the front does not match the rest, the panel of the JAC e-J7 could have been better worked on its shapes, although the brand has put vertical multimedia in focus.

The shapes that die in it are too simple, almost like a mere screen adaptation. The air vents are small and the center liner material has a bad texture.

Anyway, the top is all wrapped in soft touch, which is great. The console lacks an inductive smartphone charger and the gear set is well resolved.

There’s a spinner for D, N, and R, plus the P at the top. The Eco and Sport (non-Ford) driving modes should be there and not hidden in the multimedia.

The central lining of the panel is on the door supports, and their vertical finish is pleasing for their softness and look. The metallic handles are also interesting.

The digital instrumentation has three shades that match the ambient lights, present on the dashboard and front doors, which have more colors and interaction options.

The seats, on the other hand, have a beautiful design, but they are not as enveloping as the seats of older models of the brand, which SHC put their hands on. The driver’s is electrically adjustable.

Another flaw is the day and night interior rearview mirror, but JAC remembered to add a video and photo recording camera. It could also be used in a non-existing ADAS package.

Also the steering wheel does not please, for being too simple and old-fashioned design. The iEV40’s steering wheel is better visually. Still, the direction has the necessary commands.

With good interior space, the JAC e-J7 has good legroom in the back and the curved roof doesn’t interfere with tall passengers. There is an air diffuser and armrest with cup holders on the seat.

Already the trunk has a good 590 liters and the large lid, electrically operated, allows you to accommodate good volumes inside.

Through streets and roads…

The JAC e-J7 is a car with excellent performance. Its front electric thruster has a great 193 horsepower and 34.7 kgfm, available immediately when accelerating.

Already proven on the track, on a daily basis the electric set of the JAC Motors sedan pleases with the availability of well-dosed power, especially in Eco mode, which even attenuates the pedal.

Still, if you need it or want it, just press the pedal and the e-J7 accelerates with excitement, thus stepping out of its comfort zone for a sportier ride.

There is the Sport mode, where the delivery of power occurs instantly, thus allowing very fast exits, leaving the other cars behind at a traffic light, for example.

This is an advantage of the electric car, which can jump ahead of combustion cars, which gain only in final speed. In the case of the e-J7, the limit is 150 km/h.

Acceleration in the Chinese midsize sedan is linear and without front sag, showing a well-placed set, the result of JAC’s partnership with Volkswagen in China. It needs 5.9 seconds to 100 km/h.

The change of driving modes takes place in the multimedia, but it should really be on the console, making the change faster. In terms of energy consumption, the e-J7 is interesting.

On the road it spends more, evidently, with 6.17 km/kWh or what is presented as 16.2 kWh/100 km, which seems to be the best way to understand it, in this case. We are not burning fuel per km/l.

In the city, consumption is 6.76 km/kWh or 14.8 kWh/100 km. Numbers far from the 12.5 kWh/100 km published by JAC.

Of course, the brand’s test conditions were evidently not reproduced by us, who use the JAC e-J7 in our daily lives, as ordinary drivers.

Behind the wheel, the electric steering is lighter than expected at low speed, but it quickly shows its progression, helping the electric sedan’s good handling.

The brakes also act as expected, so it doesn’t bring us any unpleasant surprises. The suspension, on the other hand, is very soft, as is the Chinese standard, something never changed by SHC at JAC.

Reasonably absorbing the irregularities of the ground, it suffers from the short course and presents some noises in the front assembly. These are mitigated by good sound insulation.

Although it is soft, in the corners, the suspension behaves well, even more so with the rear set being multilink.

To keep him, it will just be a matter of driving with this behavior.

With the basic safety systems for a car of its class, the JAC e-J7 shows that not everything is like the luminous lines that represent the nature inside.

It even lacks adaptive cruise control, automatic parking, lane assist and lane departure, in addition to the pedestrian detector with autonomous braking.

This is all just to start being in tune with the market in your price range. The e-J7 only has autopilot, reversing camera and front and rear parking sensors.

Smooth and quiet, the JAC e-J7 at least meets the requirements for electric cars, with mandatory sound up to 27 km/h, when the hum simply disappears with speed.

This helps a lot when only the noise of the tires is heard, thus alerting pedestrians of a possible collision between car and person.

When recharging, the JAC e-J7 plugged into a 220V domestic socket and lasted 8 hours, obtaining 100 km of additional range. It went from 59% to 83% of battery in this period, at night.

Driving from SP to Guarujá, it took just over 130 km, including heavy traffic from the capital of São Paulo. We used the road limit, explaining the additional expense.

The descent of the mountain, however, did not contribute to autonomy, even in e-Pedal mode, which uses the engine brake to recover part of the energy consumed in deceleration.

For you…

In a price range of Italian that plays, common French and stylish British for rich young people, the JAC e-J7 comes with something more, besides the look that attracts those who are on the street.

With more interior space than the average of similarly priced electric cars, the JAC sedan still has a really good set of power, torque and range, which leave even luxury behind.

Its most executive proposal reaches the family, however, what is really lacking are details to add more to the value charged by the brand. Already mentioned in the article, they would attract more customers.

Yes, there is the issue of cost and JAC even praises spending of up to R$ 30.00 per full recharge. That is, R$ 30.00 to run 402 km, something impossible in flex-fuel cars or with CNG.

Does it pay off? This is an account that the customer should consider. However, the right question is: how much does it cost to have a new technology before the majority? For some, this is priceless.

Measurements and numbers…

JAC e-J7 2023 Technical Data Sheet

Engine/Transmission

Motor – Electric

Power – 192 hp at 0 rpm

Torque – 34.7 kgfm at 0 rpm

Transmission – 1 speed

Performance

Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h – 5.9 seconds

Maximum speed – 150 km/h

Urban consumption – 6.76 km/kWh

Road consumption – 6.17 km/kWh

Suspension/Steering

Front – McPherson/Rear – Multilink

electrical

brakes

Front and rear discs with ABS and EDB

Wheels/Tires

Alloy 16″ with 215/55 R17 tires

Dimensions/Weights/Capabilities

Length – 4,770 mm

Width – 1,820 mm (without mirrors)

Height – 1,510 mm

Wheelbase – 2,760 mm

Weight in running order – 1,650 kg

Battery – 50.1 kWh

Autonomy – 402 km

Trunk – 590 liters

Price: BRL 264,900

JAC e-J7 2023 – Photo gallery