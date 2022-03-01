Electric Jeep Smaller Than Renegade Revealed To Arrive In 2023 | cars

Electric Jeep will be one of the starting points when it comes to developing new technologies
Stellantis presents the first 100% electric Jeep. With a smaller size than the Renegade, its launch is scheduled for the 1st half of 2023. The information was disclosed in the presentation of the group’s strategic plan until 2030. Executives say that the novelty will expand the capabilities that every Jeep has to offer : “Capacity, outdoor freedom, fun and style”.

Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Stellantis
preferred not to go into more detail about the unpublished Jeep
. It was limited only to the computer image with a more rounded design than that of the Renegade. Despite this, it confirms the arrival of more fully electric cars by 2025, completing the model offer. EVs
in all segments, by Jeep. One of them, which is closer to the Wrangler, and another of the medium SUVs.

The rear, like the front, is reminiscent of the Renegade, but adds even more modern touches.
A new identity is formed from the grid of the electric car
, which despite following the classic design, becomes a closed piece. In addition, it displays a thin LED line at the top for daytime running light and the normal headlights just below. On the back, we see the same LED lines on the current Jeep headlamps, but now with a black finish around the edges. New is the handle on the C-pillar for the rear doors.

If you follow the plans at the time of the FCA-PSA merger, like the other releases
should be based on the CMP platform
designed for the compact
. the first step of electrification
of Jeep in Brazil should be done later this year, with the arrival of the Compass 4xe, version plug-in hybrid
which was promised in 2019. It is expected that the new Grand Cherokee will also arrive in the country with an electrified engine, in order to face the technology trends materialized in the higher segments.

