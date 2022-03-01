Emergency Aid and PIX will make a difference in the economy

After the end of Emergency Aid and the significant increase in the use of PIX, the circulation of banknotes and coins dropped. Thus, this decrease was around R$ 44.8 billion since the end of 2020, according to data from the Central Bank.

It is important to remember, in this sense, that Emergency Aid was a benefit to vulnerable families during the pandemic.

In addition, at the end of 2020, approximately R$ 370.4 billion in banknotes and coins were circulating in the Brazilian economy. So, this amount, which in 2021 dropped to R$ 339 billion. The decrease was the first since the launch of the Real Plan in 1994.

Thus, according to the Central Bank, there are some determining factors for the amount of money that is in circulation. That is, they are the banks’ demand for new resources along with popular demand and commerce itself.

“The manufacture of banknotes and coins aims to meet the variation in demand, but also to replace worn banknotes and maintain adequate stocks,” the institution reported.

Emergency Aid has ended

According to the banking institution, during the year 2020, of the Covid-19 pandemic, the means of circulation showed an abnormal level of growth. This is significantly higher than the average annual growth level in recent years prior to the pandemic.

During the period, then, the Federal Government made the payment of more than R$ 209 billion through Emergency Aid. In addition, remembering that part of this amount was to combat the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the assistance program had installments of R$ 600. Thus, between the months of April and December of that year, the circulating medium grew by R$ 110.905 billion.

However, these portions then began to decrease. Therefore, in 2021, there was a decrease in the values ​​of Emergency Aid for quotas that varied between R$ 150 and R$ 375, according to the participating family.

In addition, there was an increase in the use of other ways of moving money, such as Caixa’s Social Digital Savings Account. In this way, the demand for paper money began to show a retraction.

Start of operations via PIX also influences

Another factor that ended up contributing to the decrease in the circulation of banknotes and coins in Brazil was the launch of PIX. That is, real-time transfer system that the Central Bank launched in November 2020.

The action of the service, therefore, caused the number of electronic transactions to increase significantly. Thus, this further reduced the need for payment in kind.

“The emergence of new means of payment always has impacts on the habits of use of previously existing means of payment, and it takes some time for the evolution of these impacts to be clearly mapped”, pointed out the Central Bank.

What was Emergency Aid?

Emergency Aid was a benefit of the Federal Government during the years 2020 and 2021. Thus, it was intended for families in a situation of socioeconomic vulnerability during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Caixa Econômica Federal then acted as the main financial operator of the program, coordinated by the Ministry of Citizenship.

However, after 18 months of operation, the cash transfer program ended up going through several phases and also adjustments. Thus, it ended in October 2021 and is not expected to return.

In this sense, the most recent model, from 2021, for beneficiaries provided the following values:

Installments of R$ 150 for families with only one person.

Values ​​of R$ 250 for families with two or more people.

Finally, quotas of R$375 for mothers who are heads of families who support their children alone. Therefore, they should have at least 1 person under the age of 18 in the constitution of their family group.

Who could not participate in Emergency Aid?

Finally, in 2021, Emergency Aid was not paid to the citizens below:



With active formal employment relationship.

Who were part of some social security, assistance or labor benefit or federal income transfer program.

With monthly family income per person above half the minimum wage, that is, R$ 550 at the time.

Family member with total monthly income above three minimum wages, that is, R$ 3,300.

Resident abroad.

Who, during 2019, received taxable income above BRL 28,559.70.

Those who had, on December 31, 2019, the possession or ownership of goods or rights, with a total value greater than BRL 300,000.

During 2019, they received income that was exempt, non-taxable or taxed exclusively at source, the sum of which was more than BRL 40,000.

Imprisoned in a closed regime or have your CPF linked, as founder, to the granting of reclusion aid.

Under 18, except for teenage mothers.

Have an indication of death in the Federal Government databases or have your CPF linked, as founder, to the granting of a pension for death.

With Emergency Aid canceled at the time of evaluation of Emergency Aid 2021.

That you have not moved the amounts on the social platform, for the Bolsa Família public, or in the open digital social savings account, during the period of 120 days.

Intern, medical resident or multiprofessional resident, beneficiary of a scholarship from the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel – Capes, from the Permanence Program of the Ministry of Education – MEC, from scholarships from the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development – CNPQ and others scholarships awarded at the municipal, state or federal level.

The benefit was very important

Emergency Aid played an important role in the Brazilian economy, in addition to its social function.

In this sense, according to a study by PUC, if it were not for the program, the country’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) would be even lower in 2020. That is, the year in which the index suffered a historic low.

Therefore, it is possible to verify that the circulation of income that the Emergency Aid promoted made a big difference in the Brazilian reality.

For this reason, the federal government’s objective was to allocate its resources to those who really needed it. Thus, according to the Ministry of Citizenship, the selection process of Emergency Aid participants was carried out by Dataprev. Then, there was the subsequent validation of the folder responsible for coordinating the benefit.

In addition, the government promoted monthly analyses, a procedure that now also happens in Auxílio Brasil. Thus, those who received these amounts improperly could already return the amount, however, it will no longer be possible to do so when declaring the Income Tax.