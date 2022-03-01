EU announces boost in military aid to Ukraine, forecasts energy price hikes

posted on 02/28/2022 13:39



(credit: ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP)

High Representative of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell said this Monday, 28, that there is an agreement in the bloc to reinforce military aid to Ukraine. He gave a press conference, after a videoconference of EU defense ministers, and said that there is coordination between these ministers to coordinate aid to Ukrainians, at a time when Russia attacks the neighboring country.

At the same time, he admitted that the framework should result in higher energy prices.

Borrell said sanctions would be tightened against Belarus and others who might collaborate with Russia’s military. In addition, he praised the fact that Switzerland joined the EU in adopting sanctions against Moscow and commented that the EU is considering “doing more” in financial sanctions against Russia.

According to Borrell, there are concerns in the EU about the situation in some neighbors, who have been receiving refugees and are also exposed to possible action by Russia.

He cited as an example Moldova and Georgia. In addition, he reported that the bloc had mobilized a satellite center in Madrid to collaborate with Ukraine on intelligence information. According to Borrell, there was until then a “taboo” in the EU about the bloc not supplying weapons, but that taboo has now fallen.

The EU official said the bloc needed to reduce its independence from Russia in oil and gas. He said that for some time the authorities have talked about doing this, but in practice dependence has increased, but he argued that it is now more necessary.

Borrell said that there will be turmoil in energy markets and that they are already occurring, and he also admitted that there will be a cost to the bloc’s citizens with the sanctions, including higher energy prices. “But we have to pay that price now”, he defended, mentioning that eventually countries could adopt subsidies to partially overcome the problem.

The official stressed that the main cost is paid by the citizens of Ukraine, saying that there are many civilian deaths in the country.