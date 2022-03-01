EU disconnects Russian banks from SWIFT; Moscow tries to stop investment flight

× Reproduction / EU Parliament

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, just said in the European Parliament that the main Russian banks are being disconnected from SWIFT (system of interbank exchanges). According to her, international reserves of the Central Bank of Russia will also be blocked. “It is necessary to turn off the tap on Putin’s war.”

Ursula admitted that sanctions will have an impact on the European economy, but it is the price to pay “for freedom”. “With lightning speed, the EU adopted the biggest sanctions package in its history. I am aware that this will come at a cost to our economy as well. But I believe Europeans understand that we must stand up to this aggression. And invest now for our freedom and independence.”

Hours earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that the government would issue a presidential decree to prevent foreign investment from leaving the country. In practice, a kind of indirect nationalization.

As we noted earlier, the French Finance Minister, Bruno Le Mairesaid, in an interview with France Info, that the sanctions imposed Against the Russia they go “to collapse” the country’s economy. “Sanctions are extremely effective. We are going to wage an all-out economic and financial war against Russia. We are going to cause the Russian economy to collapse.”