EU tracks ‘parallel money’ funding Putin

In a speech today (28), the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell said that one of the measures adopted against Russia is to trace the “parallel money” that finances President Vladimir Putin and possibly the war against Ukraine.

The head of European diplomacy stressed that it is necessary to fight against the “parallel money” that reaches Russian coffers. Borrell praised Switzerland’s stance on adopting economic sanctions against Russia and on European countries’ efforts to track that money.

During his speech, Borrell spoke about the birth of a new era regarding the EU’s (European Union) dependence on Russian oil and gas. He mentioned that this has a very high cost for European countries and that this trade serves to finance Putin.

And finally, he said that the package of economic measures against Russia will cost the EU dearly, but that the bill would be higher in the future if there was no immediate action.

And that the EU is also concentrating efforts to help the Ukrainian government with arms shipments, the largest for defense, and first-aid shipments.