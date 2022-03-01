European stocks operate lower and oil continues to rise | Economy

European stocks operate lower on Tuesday (1), with nervousness still dominating the markets after negotiations between Russia and Ukraine ended without progress and with the continuity of Russian bombings in the neighboring country.

Around 7 am, the Frankfurt and Paris stock exchanges fell around 2%, while London retreated 0.51% and Madrid lost 1.23%.

Oil prices had another high session. O Brent was up 4.17% at USD 102.06, while WTI was up 3.43% at USD 99 a barrel.. On Monday, Brent closed sharply up 3.12% at $100.99. In New York, a barrel of WTI rose 4.50% to close at $95.72.

Maersk suspends shipping of containers to Russia

Oil giants leave Russia after Ukraine invasion

In Japan, the Tokyo Stock Exchange ended the session up 1.20%. In the US, Wall Street futures were slightly higher.

In Russia, the ruble recovered a good part of the losses this Tuesday Monday, after the currency tumbled to a record low of 120 to the dollar but was still down nearly 30% from its best levels for the year.

The Russian stock market remained suspended on Tuesday and some bond trading platforms were no longer showing prices, according to Reuters.

To try to stabilize its currency, Russia’s central bank the day before raised its interest rate from 9.5% to 20% in an emergency measure.

In Brazil, the financial market only reopens on Wednesday (2).

Sanctions take effect and Russian currency depreciates

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Europe, the United States and other Western countries have announced a series of sanctions, which include cutting Russian banks from the Swift international payments network and freezing Russian Central Bank assets in the West. in order to prevent Russia from being able to use its foreign currency reserves.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said that the economic sanctions imposed by the West will cause the “sinking of the Russian economy”.

The British government announced on Tuesday that it had added Russia’s biggest bank, Sberbank, to the list of Russian entities targeted by UK sanctions, and warned that the consequences would be increasingly severe for the Kremlin.

Last week London had already placed several financial institutions on the list, which on Monday had the Russian Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance added.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab reckons that Western sanctions, including a freeze on the assets of Russia’s central bank, will cause the oligarchs to increase pressure on President Vladimir Putin.