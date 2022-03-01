Every 3 Brazilians, 1 is sedentary; how to change the situation and go training? – 02/28/2022

Did you know that Brazil is the second country in the world in which physical exercise is least practiced? The data is from Ipsos online survey, conducted in 29 nations, with 21,503 people aged between 16 and 74, between June 25 and July 9, 2021.

According to the survey, the podium of the nations where people exercise the most is formed by Netherlands, Germany and Romania. At the other end of the list, that is, the most sedentary nations, in addition to us Brazilians, are the Japanese (the most sedentary on the planet) and Italians (in third place).

A week, Brazilians exercise, on average, 3 hours (180 minutes). This may even be within what the WHO (World Health Organization) recommends, which is to perform 150 minutes of intense physical activity or 300 minutes of light to moderate activity per week. But the most worrying thing is that 31% of people in our country reported that they do not exercise at all.

And, despite the fact that Japan has more sedentary people (34% of the population), there the weekly average of exercises is a little higher than ours: 3.3 hours. To give you an idea, the global average of physical activity was 6.1 hours per week. In the Netherlands, the most active country, people do 12.8 hours of exercise per week.

The good news is that 53% of Brazilians said they would like to practice more sports – another 40% are satisfied with the time invested in training and 7% said they would like to practice less exercise than they already do.

The Enemies of Workout and How to Enjoy Exercising

Ipsos research revealed the main enemies of physical activity. The most mentioned difficulties were:

Lack of time (32%)

Lack of money (21%)

Not having a gym nearby (13%)

Not having company to train (13%)

Heat or cold (8%)

I respect the difficulties that each one has in their routine and personal life. But, seeing the difficulties, they often seem like excuses to justify the lack of motivation to train, since it is very easy to find short workouts (up to 15 minutes), free and that can be done in the living room. That is, they don’t need a lot of time, money, or gym nearby.

For 15 years working in the area of ​​training and physical education, I understand that in order to combat sedentary lifestyle and spread the exercise culture, we must make clear the long-term benefits of the practice. It is very common for people to look at physical training as something that will bring aesthetic gains, thinking that training is just to get a defined body. As this is not easy to achieve, it ends up making people give up on training and even pushes away those who don’t have the desire to be defined.

If the thought continues to predominate that exercising is difficult, tiring and only those who “sweat themselves to death” have results, obviously the numbers will not change. When you know the rewards of a more active lifestyle, it becomes much simpler and more enjoyable to exercise every day.

The point here is a clear vision of why you exercise, where to start and where you want to go.

The why will define how much desire this will generate in you. Knowing your starting point is crucial for a sports program that challenges you but doesn’t frustrate you.

To make this happen, first keep in mind that physical activity reduces the risk of several diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, heart attack, stroke, cancer. Also remember that it is a great wellness tool, which helps to relieve stress, reduce anxiety and fight depressive symptoms, in addition to bringing that feeling of immediate pleasure, especially after training. Finally, discover your passion. Find one or more disciplines that you really like to practice and will make you leave the house in the sun, in the cold, in the rain to practice.